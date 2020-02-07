What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 7th, 2020

Canadian subscribers will be happy to learn the past week on Netflix has been a busy one with the addition of 75 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for February 7th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Godfather (1972)

Acknowledged as one of the best films of all time, The Godfather should be at the top of your bucket list of ‘films to watch before you die’. The legacy of The Godfather can still be felt today with a continuously growing number of films inspired by the classic mafia-drama.

Vito Corleone, the Don of the Corleone crime family must come to terms with his old age and the growing number of enemies as he looks to hand all of the family assets to his youngest reluctant son.

8 Mile (2002)

Eminem was already a huge star but with the addition of 8-Mile and his Academy Award-winning song ‘Lose Yourself’, it sent him to global stardom.

Young aspiring rapper Jimmy ‘B-Rabbit’ Smith is down on his luck, struggling to make ends meet living on the trailer park with his mother and sister. His life, friends, and foes give him plenty to rap about as B-Rabbit heads to ‘the Shelter’ to take part in a local rap-battle.

My Holo Love: Season 1 N

2020 has already been a good year for new K-dramas on Netflix and that trend looks to continue with the addition of My Holo Love.

Go Nan Do, the owner, and creator of an IT research company must hide his existence from the world after his involvement as a hacker in a major case ten years ago. Presumed dead, the only people who knew of his existence are his step-sister and his companies CEO. Han So Yeon, an assistant manager at a glasses company, keeps her distance from people, due to her inability to recognize people’s faces.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

58 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

8 Mile (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Azali (2018)

Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie (1997)

Bloodline (2018)

Breach (2008)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Changeling (2008)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dead Silence (2007)

Desolate (2018)

Dragonheart (1996)

Duplicity (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everest (2015)

Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Grandma’s Wedding (2020) N

Grey Lady (2017)

Horse Girl (2020) N

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Iron Sky: The Coming Race (2019)

Jada (2019)

Misfit 2 (2019)

Munich (2005)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Prime (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Safe House (2012)

She Did That (2019)

Stealth (2005)

Thambi (2019)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather: Part 3 (1990)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Perfect Man (2005)

The Silent War (2020) N

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Substitute (1996)

Thunder Road (2018)

Together for Eternity (1999)

United 93 (2006)

Wanted (2008)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 N

Fifty: The Series: 2 Seasons

Is It Wrong to Try to Try Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

My Holo Love: Limited Series N

No Game No Life: Season 1

Pop Team Epic: Season 1

Shopkins: Season 1

Team Kaylie: 3 Parts N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Sergio (2009)

Uppity: The Willy T.Ribbs Story (2020)

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Who Killed Malcolm X?: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

