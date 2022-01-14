What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 14th, 2022

Welcome to your Friday roundup of everything new on Netflix Canada for the second week of 2022. Some big new movies have hit Netflix CA as well as a number of Netflix Originals. Let’s dive into what’s new!

There’s still lots to look forward to for the rest of January in Canada including Horrible Bosses 2, Ozark, Wentworth, and The Sinner season 4.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

The God Committee (2021)

Director: Austin Stark

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo, Motell G. Foster

Both Netflix US and Canada received the SVOD debut of The God Committee this week and while reviews aren’t the best in the world, it has some interesting ideas and some well-known faces that warrant a watch.

Here’s what you can expect from The God Committee:

“A transplant committee has one hour to determine which of three candidates should receive a lifesaving heart. Years later, their decision haunts them.”

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Director: Tim Miller

Cast: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna

Reboots are the in thing at the moment and none of your childhood classics are safe from being redone or expanded.

In the case of Terminator, there have been numerous additions to the franchise over the past two decades and let’s face it, most of them have sucked. This revival, while having plenty of problems, we believe is worth a spin.

Linda Hamilton reprises her role as Sarah Connor decades later with Arnie returning as the T-800 with them picking up where Terminator 2: Judgement Day leaves off.

Tides / The Colony (2021)

Director: Tim Fehlbaum

Cast: Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Sebastian Roché, Joel Basman

Sticking with sci-fi we come onto The Colony (which is also known as Tides) that also made its SVOD debut on Netflix this week.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that rocketed up the charts after its debut earlier this week:

“A colony in space sends an astronaut back to Earth to decide the fate of the planet’s remaining inhabitants after the colonists become infertile.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week

This is the full list of every new release added to Netflix between January 8th to January 14th, 2022.

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Bloodshot (2020)

Brazen (2022) N

Dear Mother (2021) N

Fatuma (2018)

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) N

Los Herederos (2015)

Photocopier (2022) N

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2022) N

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

The God Committee (2021)

The House (2022) N

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

This Is Not a Comedy (2022) N

Tides / The Colony (2021)

Vanquish (2021)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

After Life (Season 3) N

Archive 81 (Season 1) N

Cheer (Season 2) N

Newton’s Cradle (Season 1)

The Journalist (Season 1) N

The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1)

Undercover (Season 3) N

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments.