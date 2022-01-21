What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 21st, 2022

Netflix Canada has 44 new movies and TV shows ready for all Canadian subscribers to binge this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for January 21st, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N

Director: Christian Schwochow

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Liv Lisa Fries, Nick Wymer

For anyone who loves their history, especially that surrounding the events that led to WW2 cannot afford to miss out on watching Munich: The Edge of War this weekend.

1938, and Europe is on the brink of war as Hitler continues his conquest across Europe. Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister, desperately attempts to make peace, to avoid a catastrophic war, however, British diplomat Hugh Legat must contend with former Oxford peer Paul von Hartmann, who is working for the German government and seeks to sabotage peace.

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Alice Englert, Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Alden Ehrenreich, Jeremy Irons

Based on the novel of the same name from authors Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl, Beautiful Creatures taps into the world of gothic fantasy that every Anne Stokes fan cn enjoy.

Ethan awaits the day he can leave his small town and go to college. When he falls in love with Lena, a girl shunned by everyone, he learns a dark secret about her but wants to protect their love.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Food | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Netflix has done an incredible job with the many food docuseries from its library, and this time Netflix heads to Mexico to take a deep look into some of the most delicious food the nation south of the US border has to offer.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

30 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 21st, 2022

A Brother’s Love (2019)

After We Fell (2021)

Alexander (2004)

Amandla (2022) N

Away from Her (2006)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (2021)

Blitz Patrollie (2013)

Blow (2001)

Cellular (2004)

Damini (1993)

Definition Please (2021)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dushmani A Violent Love Story (1996)

Isoken (2017)

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2016)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) N

Munich – The Edge of War (2021) N

My Father’s Violin (2022) N

Playing with Fire (2019)

Potato Potahto (2017)

Prisoners (2013)

Set It Off (1996)

Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

The Gift (2017)

The Royal Treatment (2022) N

Triumph in the Skies (2015)

Under Siege (1992)

Yodha (1991)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 21st, 2022

Blippi (1 Collection)

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (Season 1)

Deadly Class (Season 1)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2) N

El marginal (Season 4) N

Juanpis Gonzalez The Series (Season 1) N

Ozark (Season 4) N

Summer Heat (Season 1) N

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) N

Thomas and Friends (Season 3)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 21st, 2022

Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream (Season 1) N

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 21st, 2022