What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 22nd, 2021

Netflix Canada had the most fruitful week of new releases; however, it’s still relatively low compared to previous weeks. Netflix CA saw 20 new releases hit Netflix this week. We’ll take you through the highlights and what’s been trending in the top 10s below.

We’ll likely have full previews of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2021 likely next week but in the meantime, here are our highlights for this week:

Apollo 11 (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Netflix has some excellent space documentaries and is now bolstered by the addition of this doc on the Apollo 11 mission. Since releasing it is largely considered the definitive guide on humanity’s mission to the moon.

It was nominated for 3 Primetime Emmys and holds an impressive 88 mon Metacritic and 8.2 on IMDb.

Supergirl & Riverdale Weekly Episodes (Season 5)

This week, two titles from The CW began dropping weekly episodes on Netflix Canada.

Riverdale is perhaps the biggest and is based on the Archie Comics is a fan-favorite despite drawing plenty of criticism. Weekly episodes of Riverdale come to Netflix in most countries outside the United States. New episodes drop Thursdays.

On the other hand, Supergirl doesn’t release in many regions weekly but always has on Netflix Canada. New episodes drop Fridays. This is the final season of the DC series.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Apollo 11 (2019)

CALM WITH HORSES (2020)

Cut Throat City (2020)

Death of Me (2020)

Sightless (2020)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (2020) N

The White Tiger (2021) N

13 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Blown Away (Season 2) N

Busted! (Season 3) N

Call My Agent! (Season 4) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 1) N

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1) N

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 4) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) N

Outlander (Season 5)

Riverdale (Season 5 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Spycraft (Season 1) N

Supergirl (Season 5 – New Episodes Weekly)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Top 10 Movies This Week

Position Title Name 1 Outside the Wire 2 Miss Bala 3 We Can Be Heroes 4 The Big Ugly 5 The Vanished 6 Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure 7 Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy 8 Seized 9 Blended 10 An Imperfect Murder

Top 10 TV Series This Week