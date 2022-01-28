What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Netflix Canada has 34 new movies and TV shows available to stream on the library, including the latest, highly anticipated South Korean zombie-horror series, All of Us Are Dead.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Benjamin Levy, Christina Anthony, Kristen Bell, Cameron Britton, Michael Ealy

Anna, a heartbroken woman, for whom, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Every Breath You Take (2021)

Director: Vaughn Stein

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 105 Minute

Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, Veronica Ferres, India Eiley

A psychiatrist whose client commits suicide finds his family life disrupted after introducing her surviving brother to his wife and daughter.

I Am Georgina (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minute

Cast: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, Ivana Rodriguez

Georgina Rodríguez, mother, influencer, businesswoman, and the partner of one of the world’s greatest footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo. The series follows Georgina and her extraordinary life, as we gain insight into her world.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020)

Epic Movie (2007)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

Falling for Figaro (2021) N

Fifty (2015)

Home Team (2022) N

Love You To Death (2019)

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Only You (2021)

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Tea Time (2014)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) N

Badanamu Stories (Season 1)

Black & White (Season 1)

Chosen (Season 1) N

Den-noh Coil (Season 1)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) N

In From the Cold (Season 1) N

Pocoyo (Season 1)

Snowpiercer (Season 3) N

The Orbital Children (Season 1) N

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Season 1) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Behind the Scenes With Jane Campion (2022) N

The Grown-Ups (2022)

Three Songs for Benazir (2022) N

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Getting Curious with Jonathan van Ness (Season 1) N

I Am Georgina (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 28th, 2022

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian (2022) N

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet (2022) N

