What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 29th, 2021

Canadians were treated to 20 new releases this past week on Netflix. Here's a rundown on all the new releases to hit Canada this week and what's been trending over the past 7 days in the region.

Before we dive into the full list, let’s first check out some of the highlights.

Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Jude Weng

Cast: Kelly Hu, Ke Huy Quan, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson

Runtime: 123 min

Our first highlight to spotlight this week is a kids family adventure movie that’s been compared to the likes of The Goonies.

Here’s what you can expect:

In Oahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage — and their family — on a daring quest for long-lost treasure.

Snowpiercer (Season 2)

Genre: Sci-fi

As we’ve covered in our release schedule for the second season, Netflix in most international regions will be getting weekly drops of Snowpiercer starting from Tuesday onwards.

Here’s a tease as to what you can expect from season 2:

“First there was order. Then there was revolution. Now there is Mr. Wilford.”

Critical Thinking (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: John Leguizamo

Cast: John Leguizamo, Corwin C. Tuggles, Angel Bismark Curiel

Fans of The Queen’s Gambit will want to check this movie out as the game of Chess is featured heavily. In the movie, we follow a teacher who is up against it in an underprivileged community and submits his students to a national chess tournament.

Reviews are strong for the flick with it currently carrying a 65 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Accomplice (2020)

Alone (2020)

Below Zero (2021) N

Black Rose (2018)

Break Up 100 (2014)

Critical Thinking (2020)

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) N

Hire a Woman (2019)

June & Kopi (2021)N

Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

Penguin Bloom (2021) N

She Is (2019)

The Dig (2021) N

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week

50M2 (Season 1) N

BONDING (Season 2) N

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Snowpiercer (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) N

The Defiant Ones (Season 1)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1) N

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The White Tiger Outside the Wire The Vanished We Can Be Heroes Serenity Cut Throat City Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure Seized Penguin Bloom Sightless

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

Superstore Fate: The Winx Saga Bridgerton Lupin Bling Empire Spycraft Riverdale Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Snowpiercer

