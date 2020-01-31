What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 31st, 2020

There are 31 new titles on Netflix Canada to be enjoyed this week. Here’s what new on Netflix Canada this week for January 31st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Prior to the arrival of the MCU, Captain America wasn’t considered as an A-list superhero. Over the course of several films, and excellent performances from Chris Evans, Captain America has become one of the most beloved superheroes to date.

At the height of World War 2, a Nazi splinter group known as Hyrda is in search of an ancient and powerful artifact. When feeble Steve Rogers is rejected by the army, he rallies to the call of a super-soldier program that grants him the power to take the fight to the western front in Europe and to stop Hydra from completing its evil scheme.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6B N

It’s time to say goodbye to Horsin’ Around star Bojack Horseman in his final ever eight episodes on Netflix.

Once famous for starring in the 90s smash hit sitcom “Horsin’ around”, years later, Bojack Horseman is a cynical and washed-up celebrity. Eager for a comeback, he partners up with his human best friend, Todd Chavez, and his ex-girlfriend agent Princess Carolyn. It’s been 18 years since Horsin Around, and Hollywood is a vastly different place.

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The third of the rebooted Star Trek franchise, the USS Enterprise goes further beyond any Federation ship has before. But when deadly alien tech annihilates the Enterprise, the crew crash land on a strange alien world.

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

37 Seconds (2020) N

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Close Enemies (2018) N

Early Man (2018)

Gang of the Caribbean (2016)

Hakkunde (2017)

Legend (2015)

Shimla Mirchi (2020)

Sillu Karupatti (2019)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Uncut Gems (2020) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 N

Diablero: Season 2 N

Find Yourself: Season 1

Lego Friends: 5 Seasons

Luna Nera: Season 1 N

Ominescient: Season 1 N

Ragnarok: Season 1 N

Sonic X: 2 Seasons

THE STRANGER: Season 1 N

Unauthorized Living: Season 2 N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 N

Miss Americana (2020) N

Night on Earth: Shot in the Dark N

Night on Earth: Limited Series N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Ainori Love Wagon: Season 1 N

Next in Fashion: Season 1 N

What the Love! with Karan Johar: Season 1 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man (2009)

Vir Das: For India (2020) N

What will you be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!