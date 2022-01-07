What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: January 7th, 2022

To make sure you enjoy the start to a new year, remember to stream one of the 83 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week for January 7th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Mother/Android (2022) N

Director: Mattson Tomlin

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith, Raul Castillo, Linnea Gardner, Kiara Pichardo

Outside of the US, Mother/Android is only exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend desperately search for safety.

American Sniper (2014)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Action, Biography, Crime | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Kyle Gallner, Ben Reed, Elise Robertson

Bradley Cooper put himself through an incredible amount of training for the role of Chris Kyle. His dedication to the role ultimately paid off thanks to earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role, only narrowly missing out to Eddie Redmayne’s performance as Stephen Hawking in A Theory of Everything.

Navy S.E.A.L Chris Kyle became one of the deadliest snipers in military history during his time serving in the Iraq War. But Chris Kyle’s biggest fight wasn’t on the frontline, but at home, where he struggled with the reality of war, and how to connect himself to normal civilian life.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Tobey Maguire, Lisa Adam

2013 was a great year for Leonardo DiCaprio, and while he didn’t achieve any Oscar glory for himself, The Great Gatsby outshone all of the competition winning the Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design and for the Best Achievement in Production Design.

A writer and wall street trader, Nick, finds himself drawn to the past and lifestyle of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

69 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 7th, 2021

1BR (2019)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A.I. Rising (2020)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

American Sniper (2014)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Argo (2012)

Back to the Future (1985)

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Battleship (2012)

Belly (1998)

Billy Madison (1995)

Binti (2021)

Blood Out (2011)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Casino (1995)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (2021)

Contagion (2011)

Countdown (2019)

Cradle 2 The Grave (2003)

Daddy’s Little Girl (2007)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Exit Wounds (2001)

Falling Down (1993)

Father and Guns 2 (2017)

Four to Dinner (2021) N

Gangster Squad (2013)

Halloween (2007)

Harriet (2019)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version (2006)

Killers (2010)

Last Christmas (2019)

Life (1999)

Long Story Short (2021)

Madagascar (2005)

Mainstream (2021)

MLK/FBI (2020)

Mother/Android (2022) N

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Non-Stop (2014)

Norm of the North (2016)

North Country (2005)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Profile (2018)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 6 (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Campaign (2012)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Protege (2021)

The Stolen (2016)

The Tracker (2019)

The Wasteland (2022) N

They Live (1988)

Tower Heist (2011)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Waiting (2005)

Waterworld (1995)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Zone 414 (2021)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 7th, 2022

Action Pack (Season 1) N

Boss & Me (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 2)

Johnny Test (Season 2) N

LEGO: Ninjago (4 Seasons)

Meet the Adebanjos (Season 3)

My Sunshine (1 Season)

Pororo: The Little Penguin (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Rebelde (Season 1) N

The Club (Part 2) N

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3) N

Top Boy (Season 1)

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 1)

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 7th, 2022

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

Hype House (Season 1) N

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (Season 13)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 7th, 2022

The Making of a King (2021)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!