What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix Canada once again with the addition of 64 new movies and tv series! There are lots to unpack, with plenty of new and exciting originals, along with exciting new features. So, here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for July 10th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Gentlemen (2020)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Lyne Renée

Upon first impressions, you would think that The Gentlemen is some Kingsman clone, but you’d be wrong, and glad to be. A fantastic, and hilarious piece of cinema, The Gentleman is far and above one of the most underrated films of the year.

An American ex-pat and marijuana kingpin Mickey Pearson try to sell off his drug empire to the highest bidder in London. When word spreads of Mickey’s intentions a chain of events are set in motion as backstabbing, bribery, and blackmail are attempted in the vain attempt of taking his drug empire from under him..

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu

A hilarious and fun film to make you laugh this weekend, make sure to add Crazy Rich Asians to your watch list!

Despite spending years with her boyfriend Nick, Rachel has never met his family. When he finally pops the question and invites her to his friend’s wedding in Singapore, she jumps at the chance. Upon arriving Rachel is shocked to discover that Nick comes from an extremely wealthy family, and is one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. Rachel has a fight on her hands as she must deal with a jealous woman looking to snatch him away, and the disdain of his disapproving mother.

The Nun (2018)

Director: Corin Hardy

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hopes

All the fans of the Conjuring Universe wanted to learn more about the infamous Nun character. This showed when the horror feature made the franchises’ biggest haul at the box office with over $365 million.

In 1952 Romania, a mysterious and benevolent force is attacking the Nuns of Saint Cartha’s monastery. Sent to investigate is Father Burke and novice Nun Sister Irene. Upon arriving, none of them realize the horror that awaits them inside.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

46 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

Aiyyaa (2012)

Bbuddah Hoga Tera Baap (2011)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Blood Money (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

Color Out of Space (2019)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Inkaar (2013)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Madras Cafe (2013)

Mama’s Boy (2018)

Mary Kom (2014)

Michael (2011)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Oh My God (2012)

One by Two (2014)

Only (2019)

Our House (2018)

Penalty (2019)

Players (2012)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Queen (2014)

Road House (1989)

RoboCop (2014)

Shaitan (2011)

Special 26 (2013)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

The Domestics (2018)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N

The Gentlemen (2020)

The Nun (2018)

The Old Guard (2020) N

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Tomb Raider (2018)

What the Fish (2013)

Your Excellency (2019)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N

Hello Ninja (Season 3) N

Hook (Season 1)

Japan Sinks (Season 1) N

Little Singham (2 Seasons)

Stateless (Limited Series) N

Thackeray (1 Collection)

The Protector (Season 4) N

The Twelve (Season 1) N

The Underclass (1 Season)

Was It Love? (Season 1) N

Yu-Gi-Oh! (2 Seasons)

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N

1 Music Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

PNL – Dans la légende tour (2020)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 10th, 2020

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!