What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

A quiet week on Netflix Canada with only 28 new additions to be enjoyed. Regardless of the quantity, there’s still plenty of quality to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for July 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Business of Drugs N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Amaryllis Fox

The issue of drugs in our society is one of the most polarising, and wildly debated topics. It divides opinions from the dorms of universities, all the way up to the government. To better understand the true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economic impact of six illicit substances.

Indian Matchmaking N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality, Romance| Runtime: 39 Minutes

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

Director: Hayden Guppy

Genre: Stand-up | Runtime: 62 Minutes

The multi-award-winning South African stand-up Urzila Carson is on Netflix for her very first Original special.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

A Thousand Words (2012)

Cold Feet (2019)

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Hell on the Border (2019)

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

Mama’s Boy (2018)

Milf (2018) N

Overboard (2018)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Slender Man (2018)

Sylvia (2018)

The Millions (2019)

The Players (2020) N

Your Excellency (2019)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

Cursed (Season 1) N

Dark Desire (Season 1)

H (3 Seasons)

Kissing Game (Season 1) N

Sunny Bunnies (2 Season)

3 New Docuseries/Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

We Are One (2020) N

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 17th, 2020

Urzilla Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!