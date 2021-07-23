What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 23rd, 2021

A rather cookie-cutter week for Netflix Canada this week. By this, we mean that Netflix Canada basically got the same content every other region did this week. Nevertheless, there’s some solid new content added this week so here’s everything new on Netflix Canada for the week ending July 23rd, 2021.

Next week, we’ll have a full preview of everything coming to Netflix Canada but until then, here’s a few of our favorite picks from the past week:

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Blood Red Sky (2021)

Director: Peter Thorwarth

Cast: Peri Baumeister, Alexander Scheer, Kais Setti, Carl Koch, Gordon Brown, Roland Møller

Filling the Fear Street shaped hole in our hearts this week is Blood Red Sky.

Set high above the clouds a routine flight goes awry with a hijacking. The hijackers, however, are not quite prepared for what’s in store for them when a woman on board reveals she has a dark secret.

Brothers by Blood (2021)

Director: Jérémie Guez

Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Paul Schneider, Nicholas Crovetti, Ryan Phillippe

Vertical Entertainment’s multilingual movie (English and French) Brothers by Blood hit Netflix Canada this week and it didn’t do so anywhere else on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the action drama:

“Raised as brothers in a prominent mob family, two cousins drift apart as one longs to reach the top of the criminal world and the other wants to escape.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week

35 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

9to5: The Story of a Movemen (2021)

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) N

African America (2021)

Bankrolled (2021) N

Blood Red Sky (2021) N

Brothers by Blood (2021)

Chhota Bheem – Dinosaur World (2015)

Chhota Bheem & Ganesh (2009)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Mayanagari (2011)

Chhota Bheem & Krishna: Pataliputra- City of the Dead (2010)

Chhota Bheem And The Broken Amulet (2012)

Chhota Bheem And The Crown of Valhalla (2013)

Chhota Bheem and the Incan Adventure (2013)

Chhota Bheem and The ShiNobi Secret (2013)

Chhota Bheem Aur Hanuman (2012)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna (2008)

Chhota Bheem aur Krishna vs Zimbara (2013)

Chhota Bheem in African Safari (2015)

Chhota Bheem Ka Roosi Romanch (2019)

Chhota Bheem: Bheem vs Aliens (2010)

Chhota Bheem: Dholakpur to Kathmandu (2013)

Chhota Bheem: Dus Pe Dus (2014)

Chhota Bheem: Journey to Petra (2011)

Chhota Bheem: Master of Shaolin (2011)

Chhota Bheem: The Rise of Kirmada (2012)

Cousins (2021)

Date Movie (2006)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N

Milkwater (2020)

Sanitation Day (2020)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N

The Tambour of Retribution (2021)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N

9 New TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1) N

One on One with Kirk Cameron (Season 1)

Revelations: The Masters of the Universe: Revelation Aftershow (Season 1) N

Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 1) N

Touch Your Heart (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Gunpowder Milkshake (73 points) Cosmic Sin (56 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (50 points) Fear Street: 1666 (48 points) It Chapter Two (47 points) Space Jam (43 points) Ghost Rider (34 points) Fear Street: 1994 (23 points) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (20 points) Fear Street: 1978 (18 points)

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Never Have I Ever (76 points) Virgin River (76 points) Sex/Life (56 points) Manifest (55 points) Heist (51 points) Blindspot (38 points) Atypical (38 points) The Cook of Castamar (21 points) Peppa Pig (9 points) Sexy Beasts (8 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments down below.