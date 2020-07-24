What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 24th, 2020

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Canada with only 21 new additions. Still, there’s plenty of quality content added to the library to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for July 24th, 2020.

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

Director: Vince Marcello

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Carson White, Maisie Richardson-Sellers

More teen-drama on Netflix Canada this week with the anticipated arrival of The Kissing Booth 2.

After spending a romantic few weeks together during the summer, Noah and Elle’s relationship will face their hardest challenge yet as the former bad-boy heads to Harvard University. Can their relationship handle the pressure of long-distance? After being so popular with the girls at school, Elle is likely to be worried about college girls trying to get into Noah’s pants. The same could be said for Noah as with him being so far away, the wolves that are high school boys will encircle hoping to take Elle away from him for themselves.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamber, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonie Wesselow

Here for another dose is the 2019 smash hit German Original series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)!

Dumped by the love of his life, Moritz Zimmerman is determined to win her back. Thinking money and drugs will equal the success he needs for her to fall in love with him, Moritz and his best friend set up an online drug business from their bedroom.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

In the 1970s, the city of New York was under the corrupt and violent iron grip of the Mob. Through recorded tapes, and interviews of those who were associated with the Mob we learn how the FBI did the unthinkable of taking them down.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

