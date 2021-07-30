What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 30th, 2021

Netflix Canada saw the release of a number of great movies this week as well as the Netflix Originals that have been released globally. In total, 34 new movies and TV shows touched down on Netflix Canada this week.

This weekend we’ll enter into a new month which means lots of new releases. If you want to see an expanded list of what’s coming up on Netflix in Canada in August, we published a preview this week.

Likewise, also check on the titles leaving Netflix CA in August 2021.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Here are our top 3 picks of what’s new on Netflix Canada this week:

Anna (2019)

Genre: Action

Director: Luc Besson

Cast: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov

This box office flop from a couple of years ago features a huge cast and a pretty compelling premise and drops on Netflix Canada this week.

The spy thriller is about a young Russian spy who joined the KGB after a rough childhood and after years of training decides it’s not a life she wants to be in forever.

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Genre: Action

Director: Kevin Lewis

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec

Thanks to his standout performance in Pig, Nicolas Cage is in high demand which is why it’s cool to see Netflix Canada receive Willy’s Wonderland.

Inspired by recent cult stories involving animatronics popularized by the likes of The Walton Files or Five Nights at Freddy, this movie sees a Cage play the janitor who is trapped in a family fun center.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Genre: Animation

Director: Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Bloom, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride

Based on the insanely popular mobile game, The Angry Birds movie franchise is actually a well-respected series and Netflix is soon to get on the action with its own entry.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 expands on everything that the first movie got right and continues the story with the birds teaming up with the pigs in this entry.

Full List of New Releases for Netflix Canada for July 30th, 2021

20 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Anna (2019)

Bartkowiak (2021) N

Department (2012)

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

Flower Girl (2013)

Hostage House (2021)

I’m Glad I Did (2020)

Indian Horse (2017)

Luce (2019)

Mimi (2021)

Pomegranates and Myrr (2009)

Resort to Love (2021) N

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021) N

Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The Goldfinch (2019)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

The Last Mercenary (2021) N

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021)

14 New TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Centaurworld (Season 1) N

Chhota Bheem (Season 1)

Glow Up (Season 3) N

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) N

Khawatir Compilation (Season 1)

Love Is Blind (Season 1 – After the Altar) N

Mighty Express (Season 4) N

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Season 1)

Outer Banks (Season 2) N

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Season 1) N

Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Season 1) N

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Chapter 1) N

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Blood Red Sky (54 points) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (53 points) Wrath of Man (50 points) The Last Letter from Your Lover (47 points) Space Jam (45 points) Kingdom: Ashin of the North (40 points) Gunpowder Milkshake (32 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (28 points) Cosmic Sin (26 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (17 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Virgin River (79 points) Never Have I Ever (70 points) Manifest (56 points) Sex/Life (52 points) Blindspot (42 points) Sexy Beasts (23 points) A.P. Bio (22 points) The Walking Dead (21 points) Atypical (21 points) Masters of the Universe: Revelation (18 points)

