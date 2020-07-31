What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 31st, 2020

There’s only 30 new additions to dicuss on Netflix Canada this week, but with August starting tomorrow, there’s lots to look forward to then. For now here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for July 31st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Seriously Single (2020) N

Director: Katleho Ramaphakela, Rethabile Ramaphakela

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko

The number of Originals coming from South Africa is starting to grow, and hopefully, you can enjoy the great little romantic-comedy Seriously Single this weekend.

After breaking up with the love of her life Dineo is struggling to come to terms with being single. When she’s convinced to embrace the single life by her best friend, Dineo is able to enjoy herself but ultimately still pining for her ex, who is getting ready to get married.

Locked Up N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Alba Flores, María Isabel Díaz Lago, Marta Aledo

The mind behind the international phenom Money Heist is one of the co-creators of Locked Up, and if you’re a big fan of Wentworth or OItNB then you’ll absolutely adore Locked Up.

In love with her boss, Macarena Ferreiro breaks the law for her, but ultimately get caught. Sentenced to prison, the naive woman has no choice put to pay the price for her actions.

Speed Cubers (2020) N

Director: Sue Kim

Genre: Documentary. | Runtime: 39 Minutes

The world of speedcubing is hyper-competitive, with many challenges from all of the world striving to break new world records and to push the boundaries of possibility with a rubix cube.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada: July 31st, 2020

Alpha (2017)

Banana Split (2020)

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

Door Ke Darshan (2020)

Double World (2020)

Elysium (2013)

H (2002)

It’s Her Day (2016)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2020) N

Nimbe (2019)

Project Marathwada (2016)

Raat Akeli Hai (2020) N

Redemption (2019)

Seriously Single (2020) N

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

The Hater (2020) N

Tread (2019)

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 31st, 2020

Get Even (Season 1) N

Good Girls (Season 3) N

Locked Up (Season 5) N

The Umbrella Academy (2 Seasons) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 1) N

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1)

4 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 31st, 2020

Jeopardy! (6 Collections)

Last Chance U (Part 5) N

Sugar High (2020) N

Sugar Rush (3 Seasons) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 31st, 2020

Speed Cubers (2020) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: July 31st, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Kissing Booth 2 has dominated the past week, and Cursed also continues to perform well.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: July 31st, 2020 1️⃣ Cursed

2️⃣ Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

3️⃣ Sons of Anarchy

4️⃣ Indian Matchmaking

5️⃣ Good Girls

6️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron

7️⃣ Love on the Spectrum

8️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries

9️⃣ Modern Family

🔟 Street Food

