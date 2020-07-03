What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

A busy start to July with 79 new additions to the Netflix Canada library. There are lots of exciting new Originals and licensed content for you to binge on, so here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for July 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Director: Steven Speilberg

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 141 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Martin Sheen

One of the most underrated movies of both DiCaprio and Tom Hanks lucrative careers, catch me if you can be considered as a modern classic by everyone. Based on the true fascinating tale of Frank William Abagnale, you’ll have to see to believe just how smart the young man was.

Frank William Abagnale Jr. became one of the greatest con artists in American history at only the tender age of 17, forging millions of dollars worth of checks. In one of the greatest real-life games of cat and mouse, FBI Agent Carl Hanratty is hot on the heels of Frank, as the young man jumps from being a Pan Am pilot, a doctor and a lawyer.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Director: Tim Burton

Genre: Drama, Horror, Musical | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen

The bloodiest musical you will ever see, Tim Burton didn’t hold back the violence for the film adaptation of the smash-hit Broadway musical. Once again using the wonderful pairing of Depp and Carter, Sweeney Todd is a dark bitter pill of entertainment.

Upon his return to London after spending years in exile, Benjamin Barker dons the name Sweeney Todd and takes residence above Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, resuming his previous profession as a skilled barber. His plan is to take bloody revenge upon Judge Turpin, the man responsible for the death of Benjamin’s wife, and his exile.

Warrior Nun N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 37-50 Minutes

Cast: Toya Turner, Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Thekla Reuten

The sleeper hit of the summer has arrived on Netflix, and the latest comic book adaptation could be one of the most fun yet.

19-year-old Ava wakes up within a morgue with a divine artifact embedded on her back. Discovering she is now part of an ancient order, she is tasked with protecting the earth from demonic forces.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

56 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Adu (2020) N

Ali Baba and the Dwarfs (2015)

Beastly (2011)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Desperados (2020) N

Devil (2010)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Golden Shows (2015)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Hot Rod (2007)

Howard the Duck (1986)

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

K-Pax (2001)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Last Holiday (2006)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Odessa (1994)

Lord of War (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Noah (2014)

Norbit (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Patient Zero (2016)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Random Hearts (1999)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Art of War (2000)

The Assent (2019)

The Big Short (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Informer (2019)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

The Terminal (2004)

True Grit (2010)

True Romance (1993)

Tully (2018)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Welcome to the Jungle (2003)

Zodiac (2007)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

BNA (Season 1) N

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (2 Seasons) N

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Deadwind (Season 2) N

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome (Season 1)

Homemade (Season 1)

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N

Trotro (Season 1)

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

4 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

21 Again (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) N

Single Wives (Season 1)

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

4 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

The Silence of Others (2019)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Unsolved Mysteries (1 Volume) N

3 New Stand Up Comedy Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 3rd, 2020

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020)

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

What are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!