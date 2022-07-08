What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

It’s been a reasonably busy week on Netflix Canada this week with the addition of 31 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for July 8th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) N

Director: Michael Lewen

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 82 Minutes

Cast: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Eva Day

Claire and Aidan who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, and unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

Vinland Saga (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Billy Kametz, Ray Chase, Keith Silverstein, Ben Diskin, Kira Buckland

Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? (2022) N

Director: Rikki Hughes

Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up | Runtime: 40 Minute

Cast: Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle delivers a speech at his prestigious alma mater that reflects on his comedy roots, his rise to fame and why artists should never behave.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

Av: The Hunt (2020)

Aya (2017)

Chaos Disorder (2012)

Coming Forth by Day (2012)

Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) N

Incantation (2022) N

Jewel (2022) N

Prophetess (2021)

Sleepless Nights (2012)

The Road (2015)

The Room (2019)

The Sea Beast (2022) N

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Trapped (2021)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N

Capitani (Season 2) N

Control Z (Season 3) N

Karma’s World (Season 3) N

King of Stonks (Season 1) N

Lellobee City Farm (Season 4)

She Would Never Know (Season 1)

The Longest Night (Season 1) N

Vinland Saga (Season 1)

4 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

Attack on Pearl Harbour: Minute by Minute (2022)

From Meir, to Meir (2021)

Girl in the Picture (2022) N

Ride On Time (Season 4)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!