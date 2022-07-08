What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022

It’s been a reasonably busy week on Netflix Canada this week with the addition of 31 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for July 8th, 2022.
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) N
Director: Michael Lewen
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 82 Minutes
Cast: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Eva Day
Claire and Aidan who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, and unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.
Vinland Saga (Season 1)
Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes
Cast: Billy Kametz, Ray Chase, Keith Silverstein, Ben Diskin, Kira Buckland
Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.
Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? (2022) N
Director: Rikki Hughes
Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up | Runtime: 40 Minute
Cast: Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle delivers a speech at his prestigious alma mater that reflects on his comedy roots, his rise to fame and why artists should never behave.
Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week
15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- Av: The Hunt (2020)
- Aya (2017)
- Chaos Disorder (2012)
- Coming Forth by Day (2012)
- Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) N
- Incantation (2022) N
- Jewel (2022) N
- Prophetess (2021)
- Sleepless Nights (2012)
- The Road (2015)
- The Room (2019)
- The Sea Beast (2022) N
- Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
- Trapped (2021)
9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N
- Capitani (Season 2) N
- Control Z (Season 3) N
- Karma’s World (Season 3) N
- King of Stonks (Season 1) N
- Lellobee City Farm (Season 4)
- She Would Never Know (Season 1)
- The Longest Night (Season 1) N
- Vinland Saga (Season 1)
4 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- Attack on Pearl Harbour: Minute by Minute (2022)
- From Meir, to Meir (2021)
- Girl in the Picture (2022) N
- Ride On Time (Season 4)
1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N
1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N
1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 8th, 2022
- Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? (2022) N
What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!