What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 11th, 2021

Netflix Canada had an unusually quiet week for new releases this week but it wasn’t alone, most other regions were quiet too. Here’s a full recap of the 23 new movies and TV shows on Netflix CA this week.

If you’re looking for what’s next on Netflix Canada, we’ve begun collating all the titles coming up on Netflix CA in July 2021.

Now let’s take a look at three highlights, the full list and what’s been trending in Canada this week.

Late Night (2019)

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Cast: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 102 mins

Late Night was picked up by Amazon Studios from Sony a couple of years ago but as windows come up, Netflix has been picking up Late Night in multiple regions.

The comedy starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling was a critical success with it currently carrying a 79% on RottenTomatoes.

Above Suspicion

Director: Phillip Noyce

Cast: Jack Huston, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Lowe, Thora Birch, Johnny Knoxville

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 104 mins

After her huge stint on HBO’s epic Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke has been appearing in a number of movies in recent years and one of the better ones has been Above Suspicion.

Here’s what you can expect from the Lionsgate adaptation:

“The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story.”

Manifest (Seasons 1-2)

Genre: Thriller

Just like the United States, Netflix in Canada got the first two seasons of NBC’s Manifest which sees a plane miraculously come back after going missing five years prior.

It’s remarkably good television and with any luck, season 3 should be along soon too!

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added To Netflix Canada This Week

Above Suspicion (2021)

Awake (2021) N

Blind Intersection (2012)

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Copenhagen (2014)

Das Boot: Director’s Cut (1981)

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

Late Night (2019)

Sarbath (2021)

Skater Girl (2021) N

Small Chops (2020)

Tragic Jungle (2021) N

Trese After Dark (2021) N

Until Midnight (2019)

Wish Dragon (2021) N

7 New Shows Added To Netflix Canada This Week

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) N

Locombianos (Season 1- New Episodes Weekly)

Lupin (Part 2) N

Manifest (Seasons 1-2)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

RuPual’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly)

Trese (Season 1) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Using the Netflix top 10s, here are the top 10 movies for the week.

Unknown Dog Gone Trouble Van Helsing Xtreme 47 Ronin Seraphim Falls Blue Miracle Army of the Dead Outcast Blood Brother

Most Popular Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Lucifer Sweet Tooth CoComelon Ragnarok The Kominsky Method Human: The World Within Paw Patrol RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of the Forbidden Spinjitzu StartUp

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments down below.