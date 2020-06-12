What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 12th, 2020

There are 27 seven brand new movies and tv series available to stream on Netflix Canada. Trust us, you’ll have plenty of hours of streaming ahead of this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for June 12th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Modern Family

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 250

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime:

Cast: Ed O’Neil, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Netflix Canada is slow to the party but finally, all 11 seasons of Modern Family are now available to stream. You can enjoy all 250 episodes of the Emmy winning drama, so you’ll have weeks of streaming available to you.

Three extremely different, but related families, try to deal with their own quirky lives, often falling into hilarious situations,

New Girl

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 146

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max. Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris

Same as the above, Netflix Canada is just over a month late to celebrate the arrival of New Girl.

Newly single girl Jess moves into an apartment with three single men, each with their own funny quirks and personalities. Although they find Jess to very odd, all three support her, most of the time.

Sicario 2: Soldado

Director: Stefano Sollima

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Merced, Jeffrey Donovan, Catherine Keener

If you’re looking for something more action-packed and high octane this weekend, then look no further than Sicario 2.

The drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 12th, 2020

365 Days (2020)

Axone (2019)

Bawarchi (1972)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Forensic (2020)

From A to B (2014)

Menhai (2008)

Project Papa (2018)

Sicario 2: Soldado (2018)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)

Trauma Center (2019)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 12th, 2020

Curon (Season 1) N

Dating Around (Seasons 2) N

F is for Family (Season 4) N

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question N

Modern Family. (10 Seasons)

My Mister (Season 1)

New Girl (7 Seasons)

One Piece (4 Seasons)

Reality Z (Season 1) N

The Search (Limited. Series) N

The Woods (Season 1) N

Whispers (Season 1)

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 12th, 2020

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 12th, 2020

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N

