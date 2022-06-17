What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Netflix Canada has 34 new movies and TV shows ready and waiting to be binged on the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for June 17th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Leslie Bibb, Usman Ally, Ana Scotney

Sweet Clark seems like the last person God would tap to fight evil. He’ll need his office crush and good pals to help spread the word and save the world.

Body Cam (2020)

Director: Malik Vitthal

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolf, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose, David Warshofsky

When a routine traffic stop results in the grisly death of a colleague, it’s up to officer Lomito-Smith to investigate. But as Lomito Smith case takes a supernatural turn, a malevolent entity begins to target the officers in her unit.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 47 Minutes

The legendary cooking competition returns as five new culinary stars compete against each other to take home the title of Iron Legend.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Blue Story (2019)

Body Cam (2020)

Centauro (2022) N

Collision (2022) N

Den of Thieves (2018)

Front Cover (2015)

Hakkunde (2017)

Heart Parade (2022) N

Kabuki Akadousuzunosuke (2021)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019)

Material (2012)

Spiderhead (2022) N

The Healer (2017)

The Wrath of God (2022) N

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Charlie Colorforms City (Season 6)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 1) N

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N

Karma’s World Music Videos (2 Volumes) N

Love & Anarchy (Season 2) N

Maldivas (Season 1) N

Rainbow High (Season 2)

She (Season 2) N

The War Next Door (Season 2) N

When My Love Blooms (Season 1)

You Don’t Know Me (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Halftime (2022) N

Home2Home (2020)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) N

The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022) N

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (Season 1) N

3 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (2022) N

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (2022) N

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 17th, 2022

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N

