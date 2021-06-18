What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 18th, 2021

A busy schedule for Netflix Canada this week meant that 54 new movies and TV shows dropped onto the service this week with some surprises and a great slate of Netflix Original content. Here’s our top three picks and the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada for the week ending June 18th, 2021.

Now here are our top three picks of the week:

Fatherhood (2021)

Genre: Drama

Director: Paul Weitz

Starring: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Frankie Faison, Anthony Carrigan

We’ll begin with the top-flight Netflix Original release of the week in the form of Kevin Hart’s new movie, Fatherhood.

It sees Hart thrust into an unfamiliar world with him having to raise his young daughter solo after the untimely demise of his partner.

It’s a heartfelt story that’s earned it 71% on RottenTomatoes so far.

Blindspot (Seasons 1-5)

Genre: Action

Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ukweli Roach

A surprise drop of television this week with the arrival of all five seasons of Blindspot which aired on NBC between 2015 and 2020 and is distributed by Warner Brothers Television.

Here’s what you can expect from the 100 episodes that just touched down:

“Jane Doe is found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body.”

Spider-man: Far from Home (2019)

Genre: Superhero

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon

A number of regions have been getting this later live-action Spider-man entry in recent months so it’s good to see it finally hit Netflix Canada this week.

With Jake Gyllenhaal playing the role of Mysterio, this entry sees Peter Parker travel abroad but a mysterious threat seems to keep tailing them.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week

35 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

A Family (2021) N

A Man For The Week End (2018)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N

Aziza (2019)

Besieged Brea (2015)

Biking Borders (2019)

Crash Pad (2017)

Desperado (1995)

Fan Girl (2020)

Fatherhood (2021) N

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) N

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Road Trip (2000)

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) N

Security (2021) N

She’s the Man (2006)

Silver Skates (2020) N

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

The Rainmaker (1997)

The Ruins (2008)

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Witch (2015)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

19 New TV Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Beyond Evil (Season 1)

Black Summer (Season 3) N

Blindspot (Seasons 1-5)

Elite (Season 4) N

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N

Hospital Playlist (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Katla (Season 1) N

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Penguin Town (Season 1) N

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N

So Not Worth It (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 3) N

The Rational Life (Season 1) N

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N

