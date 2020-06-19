What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 19th, 2020

Another good week for Netflix Canada, the latest additions is packed with plenty of new and exciting Originals ready to be binged. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for June 19th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Genre: Adventure, Superhero| Runtime: 147 Minutes

Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman

The largest film franchise of all time got off to a rip-roaring start in its self titled third phase. The third and final film under Captain America’s name is also one of the best the MCU had to offer. Introducing us to our new and old-favorite superheroes, Civil War had a ground breaking impact on the MCU.

After their earth-shattering fight with Ultron, the Avengers are divided by the US government’s attempt to take control of superheroes. Iron Man, leading the group in support of the new law, comes to blows with Captain America, who fiercely protests against it. Meanwhile, a figure from Cap’s past is still on the run, and his secrets may shatter the heart of the Avengers forever.

The Order N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast:

The surprise package of 2019 returns with ten more new episodes ready to be binged right now!

Jack Morton is a freshman at College. Out for revenge against those that killed his mother, Jack pledges himself to a secret society known as The Order. Thrust into the world of magic, and supernatural horrors as Jack delves deeper into the world of The Order he discovers there is an ongoing war between the Werewolves and Magical Dark Arts users.

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series) N

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 69 Minutes

Narrator: J.K. Simmons

The Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the entire world in 2020, with many questions and too many false answers, it’s been hard to find truthful sources to openly discuss the pandemic. his Netflix docuseries take you step by step into what the Coronavirus is, how it has impacted the world, and what research is being done to find a vaccine as soon as possible.

