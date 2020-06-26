What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: June 26th, 2020

It’s a fantastic week on Netflix Canada with some truly incredible new additions to the library. There will be plenty to binge this weekend so take the time to enjoy what’s new on Netflix Canada for Juen 26th, 2020.

First of all, here is the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Spirited Away (2001)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Adventure, Family | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: David Chase, Jason Marsden, Suzanne Pleshette, David Ogden Stiers, Susan Egan

A few months late to the party, but better late than never all 21 Studio Ghibli movies have arrived on Netflix. One of the first on your list to watch is considered to be one of the greatest anime of all time Spirited Away.

Taking a wrong turn on their journey to their new home in the Japanese countryside, ten-year-old Chihiro Ogino and her parents discover an abandoned amusement park. When her parents are turned into pigs after eating from a vacant restaurant, Chihiro is left with no choice but to find work and forms a contract with Yubaba, the witch that runs the local-bath house. Signing her name away as part of the contract, the only hope Chihiro has of escaping the strange world inhabited by spirits, demons, and gods is to break the contract and to remember her name.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Fantasy | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Lisa Michelson, Cheryl Chase, Greg Snegoff, Alexandra Kenworthy, Kenneth Hartman

10-year-old Satsuki and her 4-year-old sister move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their hospitalized mother. While playing in the local forest, the young siblings soon discover the woods are inhabited by magical creatures.

Anne with an E

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 27

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Lucas Jade Zumann

Fans were infuriated by the cancelation of Anne with an E, with many signing up to the online petition to revive the series. For now, at the very least, you can binge all 27 episodes of the retelling of Anne of Green Gables.

Settling into her new life on Prince Edward Island, orphan Anne Shirley-Cuthbert learns to navigate the world in her 19th-century life.

