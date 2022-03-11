What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Canada this week with 23 new movies and TV shows added to the library. However, what the week lacks in quantity more than makes up for in quality. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for March 11th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Shameless (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 134

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutosky, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White

After 11 incredible seasons, the US version of Shameless finally comes to a conclusive end.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

The Adam Project (2022) N

Director: Shawn Levy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana

After previously working together on Free Guy, it didn’t take long before Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy reunited for another epic sci-fi adventure.

Adam Reed, age 13 is still reeling from the death of his father when a mysterious man from the future claiming to be a future Adam arrives. On a secret mission from the future, together the pair must embark into the past to save their father, or humanity’s dark future is sealed.

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Slice of Life | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Saori Hayami, Jun’ichi Suwabe, Rie Kugimiya, Toshiki Masuda

An adorable piece of the slice of life pie is headed to Netflix in March 2022. Mami Tsumara’s manga has already been adapted into a drama series, however, this is the first time the manga has been adapted into a well-deserved anime.

The Shimizu Apartments gets a brand new tenant in the unexpected form of four-year-old Kotaro Sato. With his toy sword strapped to his waist, Kotaro makes his daily shopping trip. Despite his age, Kotaro is wise beyond his years and begins to influence those around him as he shows his determination to live strong while awaiting the day he can reunite with his parents.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

Autumn Girl (2021) N

Badhaai Do (2021)

Killerman (2019)

Refugiado (2014)

The Adam Project (2022) N

The Birthday Cake (2021)

The Bombardment (2022) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N

Karma’s World (Season 2) N

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Last One Standing (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) N

Shameless (Season 11)

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2)

Taboo (Season 1)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N

2 New Docuseries on Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Shows on Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N

Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 11th, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!