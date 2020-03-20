What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 20th, 2020

There are some great choices on Netflix Canada this week. It’s a bit of a smaller list with 30 new titles available, but there are plenty of series available. Let’s start with a few highlights:

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1

Stuck at home with the kiddos? This fun follow-up to the Dreamworks movie may just be the ticket. With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp. headquarters. There’s plenty of action to keep the little ones occupied.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Limited Series) N

This is a story of arrogance, big cats, and murder for hire. This seven-part docuseries follows the life of Joe Exotic, a true-crime journey into the world of feline wildlife held in captivity and bred for profit. It’s incredibly interesting if not bewildering at times. If you’re looking for a binge, this is a good one.

Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week (March 14th – March 20th)

12 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

3022 (2019)

Addicted (2014)

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N

Bypass Road (2019)

Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome

(2019)

(2019) Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019)

El silencio es bienvenido (2017)

Jai Mummy Di (2020)

Masameer – The Movie (2020)

Summer Night (2019)

The Platform (2019) N

Ultras (2020) N

18 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Season 1)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) N

Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 1)

Buddi (Season 1) N

Caliphate (Season 1) N

Dare Me (Season 1) N

Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) N

Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) N

Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Season 1)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N

She (Season 1) N

The Commuter (2018)

The English Game (Season 1) N

The Letter for the King (Season 1) N

Thomas & Friends (Season 23)

Vampires (Season 1) N

We Speak Dance (Season 1)

Women of the Night (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries/Docuseries on Netflix Canada This Week

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Limited Series) N

1 New Standup Special on Netflix Canada This Week