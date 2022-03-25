What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 25th, 2022

Thanks to the return of Bridgerton, it’s been an extremely quiet week on Netflix Canada with only 15 new titles added to the library. Will you be one of the many millions of subscribers watching season 2 of Bridgerton? Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for March 25th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Julia Andrews

At the height of the Regency era in England, the powerful Bridgerton family is beset by wealth, lust, and betrayal as Daphne enters the marriage market, who hopes to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by love.

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

Director: Ryan Polito

Genre: Stand Up | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Jeff looks back on simpler times as he talks about aging, texting, and “sex education,” then shares one wild story from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 minutes

When the lights go out at the mall, the BotBots come out to play. Meet a fun-loving crew of everyday objects that morph into robots at closing time.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

6 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 25th, 2022

BulBul Can Sing (2018)

In Good Hands (2022) N

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Out of Death (2021)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

The Wedding Year (2019)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 25th, 2022

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Men on a Mission (Season 7)

Riverdale (Season 6) N

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) N

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 25th, 2022

800 Meters (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 25th, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

