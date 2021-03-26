What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

There are 26 movies and TV series to be enjoyed from the list of new additions to Netflix Canada this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for March 26th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Director: Rob Letterman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe

Despite being one of the world’s most popular video-game franchises, it took over 20 years for Pokemon to receive its first live-action adaptation.

Ryme City is a bustling metropolis where both humans and Pokémon live side by side. Within the city lives a former Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman, who after coming into contact with his Dad’s Pikachu go investigating into his Harry Goodman’s disappearance. With the help of “Detective” Pikachu and reporter Lucy Stevens with her trusty Psyduck, they search for Harry, but as the investigation goes down the Diglett hole, they soon uncover a plot that gravely endangers the Pokémon world.

The Irregulars (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 49-58 Minutes

Cast: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Darci Shaw, Harrison Osterfield

There is no shortage of content-based around the enigmatic Sherlock Holmes. The Irregulars is the second spin-off of the popular Victorian detective and is likely to be one of the most popular released this weekend.

A gang of Victorian London teens are manipulated into solving crimes by Doctor Watson and his esteemed business partner Sherlock Holmes.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Yuri Lowenthal, Lara Pulver, Freya Tingley, Troy Baker, Dee Bradley Baker

Based on the world popular MOBA game of the same name, DOTA is arguably one of the biggest anime to drop on Netflix in 2021.

Renowned Dragon Knight and adventurer Davion is devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. He soon becomes embroiled in events he never thought possible when he encounters an eldwurm, and the noble princess Mirana who is on her own secret mission.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

Deadly Illusions overtakes Yes Day for the most popular movie. Meanwhile, New Amsterdam firmly establishes its place at the top of the most popular TV list.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: March 26th, 2021 1️⃣New Amsterdam

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣The One

4️⃣Formula 1 Drive to Survive

5️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom

6️⃣Zero Chill

7️⃣Superstore

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Country Comfort

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: 26th March,21

A Week Away (2021) N

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Bad Trip (2021) N

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Caught by a Wave (2021) N

Croupier (1998)

Elizabeth & Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

Honest Thief (2020)

Hospital (2020)

Keeping the Bees (2020)

Ni de coña (2020)

Pagglait (2021) N

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 4)

Nailed It! (Season 5)

Navillera (Season 1) N

Pui Pui Molar (Season 1)

Shitisel (Season 3) N

The Irregulars (Season 1) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

Seaspiracy (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 26th, 2021