What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 27th, 2020

Netflix Canada has 30 brand new titles to be enjoyed this week! There are lots to watch and binge on if you find yourself stuck at home. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for March 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Freud: Season 1 N

Fans of The Alienist are likely to love the latest period crime drama brought to you by Netflix, Freud.

Young psychoanalyst Freud helps investigate a murder conspiracy in the city of Vienna, Austria in the 1880s.

Unorthodox: Limited Series N

Based on the memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots by Deborah Feldman, Unorthodox is a gripping tale of how a Jewish woman attempts to escape the oppression of her hyper-religious community.

After escaping from an arranged marriage at the age of nineteen, Jewish woman Esty, runs away from the ultra-Orthodox community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and moves to Berlin, Germany. After settling into life in Berlin, it isn’t long before her husband travels to Berlin with his cousin to try and find her.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

The Obamas previously produced the stellar documentary American Factory, and now they bring to you the inspiring tale of Jened Camp.

Just as a revolution was ongoing at Woodstock, another revolution was happening down the road as a group of teen campers fight for the civil rights of disabled citizens.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Badland (2019)

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)

Curtiz (2018) N

Happy Old Year (2019)

Life of the Party (2018)

Mark of the Devil (2020) N

Maska (2020) N

The Bygone (2019)

The Decline (2020) N

The Occupant (2020) N

The Parts You Lose (2019)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

Uncorked (2020) N

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

7Seeds: Part 2 N

Black Lightning: Season 3 N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) N

Freud: Season 1 N

Ladies Up: Season 1 N

Ozark: Season 3 N

The Mire (Rojst): Season 1 N

Unorthodox: Limited Series N

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

Making Unorthodox (2020) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019: Season 1

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: 2 Seasons N

Wassup Man GO!: Season 1

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020) N

