What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

It's been a busy week on Netflix Canada thanks to the start of a new month. With 53 new additions to the library, there should be lots for you to binge over the weekend. Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this week for March 4th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall

Legendary director John Hughes had some incredible era-defining films in the 80s, but none may be quite so defining as The Breakfast Club.

Overseen by their authoritarian assistant principal, five teenagers spend an entire Saturday in detention. As each of the students begins to open up about how they ended up in detention, they start to see each other in a new light.

Ted (2012)

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Joel McHale. Patrick Warburton

With a mouth that would make the bad taste bears look PG, Seth MacFarlane took some time away from his smash hit animated series, Family Guy, to write and direct Ted.

As a child, John Bennett wished for his teddy bear to come to life. Now as an adult, John must choose between his beer-drinking, weed-smoking, and womanizing best friend teddy bear, Ted, and the love of his life Lori.

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Director: Peter Webber

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Firth, Tom Wilkinson, Judy Parfitt, Cillian Murphy

Long before Scarlett Johansson was Black Widow, she was making a name for herself starring alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest actors and stealing scenes.

Griet, a maid working for the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, is the subject of desire from Vermeer’s wealthy patron Van Ruijven. In secret, Griet works with Vermeer, while also trying to escape the grasp of the lustful Van Ruijven.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

34 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

3 From Hell (2019)

Against The Ice (2022) N

American Girl (2021)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Dog Pound (2010)

Fair Game (2010)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Inside Man (2006)

Leap Year (2010)

Liar Liar (1997)

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Love Is Colorblind (2021)

Meskina (2021) N

My Wonderful Life (2022) N

Palm Beach (2019)

Savages (2012)

Secretary (2002)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

She’s All That (1999)

Source Code (2011)

State of Play (2009)

Ted (2012)

Thanks for Everything (2019)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Invisible Thread (2022) N

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) N

The Weekend Away (2021) N

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

Business Proposal (Season 1) N

Clean With Passion For Now (Season 1)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 1) N

Misty (Season 1)

My ID is Gangnam Beauty (Season 1)

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N

SKY Castle (Season 1)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N

Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

Making Fun (Season 1) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 4th, 2022

Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) N

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) N

