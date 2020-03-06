What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: March 6th, 2020

It’s been a great week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 85 new titles, 64 of which are just movies alone! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for March 6th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

As comedy-horror goes, Shaun of the Dead is arguably the king. The very first of the beloved ‘Cornetto Trilogy’, Shaun of the Dead helped ignite the careers of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. If you haven’t already watched Shaun of the Dead, it’s going straight on your watchlist.

Shaun is a 30-something guy who has become a dull loser. When his girlfriend breaks up with him because of his childish nature, Shaun is forced to take a hard look at himself. Deciding to get his life in order, there is just one thing that stands in his way…a zombie apocalypse. After coming up with a plan to save his girlfriend, her annoying friends, and his mother, they must make their way to their safe haven, The Winchester Pub.

Ready Player One (2018)

Based on the book of the same name, Ready Player One is an easter egg hunter’s wet dream. Filled to the absolute brim of pop culture references, this nostalgia train ride is a fun-filled adventure all the family can enjoy.

Set in the not too distant future, the death of a video game pioneer James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world the OASIS, ignites a virtual world treasure hunt when it is revealed that whoever finds the three keys will be rewarded with ownership of the OASIS.

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

Spenser Confidential is based on the novel Wonderland but has been adapted to the big screen by Sean O’Keefe. Starring Mark Whalberg, he’s up to his usual gig of being sarcastic and kicking ass.

An ex-felon named Spenser returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

64 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

93 Days (2016)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

All About Love (2017)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Aurora (2010)

Bad Neighbors (2014)

BASEketball (1998)

Beyond the Lights (2014)

Bhangra Paa Le (2019)

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

Constantine (2005)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fear (1996)

Freaks (2018)

Freshman Year (2019)

Guilty (2020) N

High Noon (1952)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Hush (1998)

I am Jonas (2019) N

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Killer Elite (2011)

Land of the Dead (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas (2019)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

North Shore (1987)October Sky (1999)

Paul (2011)

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2011)

Phantom Thread (2017)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Private School (1983)

Ready Player One (2018)

Robin Hood (2010)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Back-Up Plan (2010)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

The Last Bomb of the Second World War (2019)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

The Producers (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Tootsies & The Fake (2019)

Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (2020) N

Two Brothers (2004)

Uncovered (2019)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (2020)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wimbledon (2004)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Akame Ga Kill!: 1 Season

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 N

Burden of Truth: 2 Seasons

Castlevania: Season 3 N

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors: 1 Collection N

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: 5 Seasons

Paradise PD: Part 2 N

Power Players: 1 Season

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover: 1 Season

The Protector: 3 Seasons N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Season 2 N

Voice: 1 Season

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: 2 Seasons

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 1

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Fat Ballerina – David A. Arnold (2019)

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) N

