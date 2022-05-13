What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 13th, 2022

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Canada this week with only 18 new movies and TV shows added to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Operation Mincemeat (2022) N

Director: John Madden

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew MacFadden, Kelly MacDonald, Rufus Wright, Ruby Bentall

There is an extraordinary number of military operations that went into the invasion of France, and one of the lesser-known but one of the most important operations of the war, Operation Mincemeat was one of the key steps to the Allies’ long journey to victory in Europe.

In 1943 the allies begin their preparations for the invasion of France and the liberation of Europe, but one problem still persists, how can they protect their invasion force from the destructive power of the German military? Two intelligence officers come up with a plan to trick the Germans, involving a corpse, false military papers, and hope.

Senior Year (2022) N

Director: Alex Hardcastle

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice, Mary Holland, Molly Brown, Sam Richardson

Rebel Wilson has never looked better as she stars in her first Netflix comedy since the global pandemic.

In 1997, Ruby was the most popular girl in high school as captain of the cheerleading squad and dating the quarterback. But after falling off of the cheerleading pyramid, Ruby falls into a coma and doesn’t wake up until 20 years later. Finding herself in the body of a 37-year-old woman, Ruby returns to high school to repeat her senior year and is determined to be crowned prom queen.

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Jesse Suntele, Oros Mampofu

Netflix continues to produce more and more excellent dramas and thrillers from South Africa, so if you’re looking for something more alternative to watch this weekend then don’t sleep on Savage Beauty.

Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire and dark secrets.

Here Are All of the latest additions to Netflix Canada This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 13th, 2022

Beast (2022)

Brotherhood (Season 2) N

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (2021) N

Operation Mincemeat (2022) N

Senior Year (2022) N

Ted Bundy: American Psycho (2021)

The Getaway King (2021) N

The Perfect Family (2022) N

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 13th, 2022

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) N

Bling Empire (Season 2) N

Maverix (Season 1) N

New Heights (Season 1) N

Savage Beauty (Season 1) N

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri (Season 1) N

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 13th, 2022

Bigger Than Africa (2018)

Our Father (2022) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 13th, 2022

Christina P: Mom Genes (2022) N

What have you been looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!