What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 15th, 2020

There are 37 new movies and tv series to stream on Netflix Canada this week. You’ll be spoilt for choice again this weekend, with plenty of titles to select. Let’s get to it, here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for May 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (2020) N

The finale of Kimmy Schmidt’s journey is here, and this time you’re in control! In Netflix’s biggest interactive special to date, the fate of Kimmy Schmidt rests in your hands.

Kimmy is finally getting married, but there’s still one last problem she must deal with before her big day: taking down the Reverend. It’s up to you to help Kimmy take the fight to the Reverend as she sets off on her biggest adventure yet.

Knightfall: Season 2

Despite coming to a premature end, Knightfall is still a series that is highly worth a watch. If the audience is there, and enough fans demand more seasons, who knows, maybe Netflix could resurrect the series into an original.

The Knights Templar was one of the most powerful Catholic military orders during the crusades but by 1306 the once-powerful organization has lost most of its power and influence. After losing many of their allies, the Order now faces the threat of extinction at the hands of the King of France. Focusing their attention to reclaim the Holyland, the Knights Templar takes this on as their crusade. Entrusted with protecting the Holy Grail the order must protect the Grail at all costs and any secrets that could destroy the church.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Dive into the highs and lows of psychedelic drugs as celebrities recall some mind-blowing stories of their experiences. Told through reenactments and animation, this could be the biggest mind trip Netflix has to offer subscribers yet.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Action Replayy (2010)

Alie & Alia (2019)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Dilan 1991 (2019)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

Grandmother’s Farm (2014)

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)

Heaven Without People (2017)

I Love You, Stupid (2019) N

Layer Cake (2004)

Love Is Blind (2019)

Malang (2020)

Match (2017)

Rencor tatuado (2018)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

The Weekend (2019)

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

Wedy Atkalam (2018)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Bordertown: Season 3 N

Dance & Sing with Tune: 1 Collection

Inhuman Resources: 1 Season N

Knightfall: Season 2

Learning Time with Timmy: 1 Season

Monster Math Squad: 2 Seasons

Parasyte: The Maxim: 1 Season

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N

Strangers from Hell: Season 1

Super Why!: 3 Seasons

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 1 N

Twirlywoos: 2 Seasons

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (2020) N

White Lines: Season 1 N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Trial By Media: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Magic for Humans: Season 3 N

