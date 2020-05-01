What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 1st, 2020

It’s a busy start to the month on Netflix Canada with the release of 98 new titles. You’ll have plenty to keep you occupied over the weekend, so here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for May 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool has been a revelation for R rated in films in Hollywood, especially in the superhero-genre. Like it’s predecessor, Deadpool 2 also made over $750 million at the box office, taking the franchise earnings to over $1.5 billion worldwide.

The merc’ with a mouth is back! Wade meets Russell, a rage-filled teenage mutant from an orphanage, and is compelled to protect him from the hands of Cable. Traveling back in time from his dystopian future Cable is determined to kill Russell after his future counterpart killed his family. Realizing he is in over his head Deadpool enlists the help of other super-powered mercenaries to help him fight Cable and save Russell.

New Girl: 6 Seasons

The Fox comedy-series, New Girl, has been picked up by Netflix for global release, which includes Canada too! There are currently six seasons of New Girl available to stream on Netflix, and we expect to see the last arrive eventually.

After discovering her boyfriend in bed with another woman, Jess, a middle-school-teacher, moves into an apartment with three thirty-something-man children.

Matchday: inside FC Barcelona: Season 1 N

More and more soccer clubs are releasing docuseries, chronicling the highs and lows that is the drama of the soccer season. World-famous Barcelona is next, as we get an in-depth look into behind-the-scenes exclusive footage of the Catalonian team.

Here Are All the Latest Additions on Netflix Canada This Week

70 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

5Gang (2019)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future: Part 2 (1989)

Bad Boys (1995)

Balto (1995)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Beynelmilel (2006)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Boushkash (2008)

Cartels (2016)

Cinar Agaci (2011)

Dangerous Lies (2020) N

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Dope (2015)

Escape Room (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

General Commander (2019)

Get In (2019) N

Görümce (2016)

Gravity (2013)

Happy Feet (2006)

I Am Divine (2013)

İstanbul Kırmızısı (2017)

Küçük Esnaf (2016)

Lembi 8 Giga (2010)

Looking Glass (2018)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Love Is War (2019)

Material (2012)

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Neseli Hayat (2009)

Non-Stop (2014)

Organize Isler (2005)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Psycho (2020)

Pup Star: Better 2Gether (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Rich in Love (2020) N

Shot Caller (2017)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Core (2003)

The Debt Collector (2018)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Half of It (2020) NThe Interpreter (2005)

The Lift Boy (2020)

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (1988)

The Reliant (2019)

The Sisterhood ot Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: The Chrissy (2020) N

Tremors (1990)

True: Happy Hearts Day (2019)

Turbo (2013)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Warrior (2011)

We’ll Be Right Back… (2012)

Wild Card (2015)

You Know Who (2003)

22 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Cleo & Cuquin: 1 Season

Drifting Dragons: Season 1 N

Extracurricular: Season 1 N

Hollywood: Limited Series N

Into the Night: Season 1 N

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Medici: Season 3 N

Modern Family: 8 Seasons

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Never Have I Ever: Season 1 N

New Girl: 6 Seasons

Oh Yuck: Season 1

Reckoning: Season 1

Summertime: Season 1 N

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut: Limited Series N

The Victim’s Game: Season 1 N

Tjovito: 2 Seasons

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: 3 Seasons

True: Magical Friends: Season 1

True: Wonderful Wishes: Season 1

Upin & Ipin: Season 3

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

A Secret Love (2020) N

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntonia Brown Story (2020) N

Coronavirus Explained: Season 1 N

Matchday: inside FC Barcelona: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Nadiya’s Time to Eat: Season 1 N

