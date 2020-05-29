What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

There’s 41 new movies and tv series to be binged, and enjoyed on Netflix Canada this week. You’ll have even more to look forward to on Netflix next week with the arrival of June. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for May 29th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Snowpiercer: Season 1 N

A reboot done well, albeit an unexpected one, Snowpiercer has had a grand start with its first two episodes now available to stream on Netflix. The latest episodes of the new sci-fi series will be arriving on Netflix Canada on Mondays.

In the years following the world’s catastrophic disaster of becoming a frozen wasteland, what little is left of humanity inhabits a perpetually-moving train, circling the globe. Citizens are divided by class, and injustice is rife.

Sons of Anarchy: Season 1

Go back to the start of Jax’s journey with the Sons of Anarchy for the very first time on Netflix Canada!

A young father struggles to balance his life as a parent, and his involvement in the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club.

The Great Canadian Baking Show: 3 Seasons

Time for the Canadians to show their talent for baking, there are now 3 seasons available of The Great Canadian Baking Show to be binged on Netflix!

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

1 Mile to You (2017)

Betaal (2020) N

Bottom of the World (2017)

Freej Al Taibeen (2018)

I’m No Longer Here (2019) N

Intuition (2020) N

Ne Zha (2019)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (2020)

Superfly (2018)

The Other (1999)

17 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

Alphablocks: 5 Seasons

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope: 2 Seasons

Clean Break: Season 1

Dominion Creek: 2 Seasons

Dorohedoro: Season 1 N

Dragons’ Den: Season 4

Dynasty: Season 3

Heartland: Season 13

Jack Taylor: Season 1

Numberlocks: 3 Seasons

Queen of the South: Season 4

Snowpiercer: 1 Season N

Sons of Anarchy: 1 Season

Space Force: Season 1 N

Splash and Bubbles: 1 Season

Storage Hunters: Season 1

9 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

American Gospel: Christ Aline (2018)

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016)

El límite infinito (2020)

Elstree 1976 (2015)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

The Irish Mob: Season 1

The Last Animals (2017)

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World: Season 1

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 N

The Great Canadian Baking Show: 3 Seasons

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 29th, 2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) N

