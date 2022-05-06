What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 6th, 2022

There are some fantastic new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada thanks to the start of a new month. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for May 6th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

1917 (2019)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Drama, War | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Pip Carter

Taking inspiration from the stories told by his grandfather, director Sam Mendes went on to create one of the greatest war films of the 21st century.

Two Lance Corporals of the British Army are given a seemingly impossible task which requires them to cross deep into enemy territory, in order to deliver a message that could save the lives of over 1600 men.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 168 Minutes

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir

One of Tarantino’s most underrated movies, The Hateful Eight is an intense and sometimes funny crime drama with incredible performances from all of the cast.

On his way to the town of Red Rock to deliver three dead bounties is Major Marquis Warren. Along the way, Warren joins fellow bounty hunter John Ruth and his captured fugitive Daisy Domergue, and the new sheriff of Red Rock, the former confederate soldier Chris Mannix. When a strong snowstorm forces the group to stay at Minnie’s Haberdashery, tensions rise as Warren and John try to figure out which of the haberdashery patrons are secretly working to free Daisy Domergue.

Jason Bourne (2016)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel, Julia Stiles

After missing the fourth film of the series, Matt Damon’s explosive return to the franchise marked the most action-packed movie of the Bourne franchise to date.

Jason Bourne, the CIA’s most dangerous former operative is forced out of hiding when a discovery by Nicky Parsons reveals explosive truths about Treadstone and other Black Ops.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

65 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 6th, 2022

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 6th, 2022

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 6th, 2022

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 6th, 2022

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!