What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 11th, 2023

The Promise (2016)

Director: Terry George

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Shoreh Aghdashloo, James Cromwell, Tom Hollander

If you are looking for a war film with a romantic spin, then look no further than The Promise.

In the final days of the Ottoman Empire, a love triangle forms between American medical student Michael, the beautiful Ana, and American photographer Chris, who has been sent to document the Armenian genocide.

The Great Wall (2016)

Director: Yimou Zhang

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tian Jing, Andy Lau

In the wake of his time on Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal’s rise to stardom was meteoric. After starring in HBO’s smash hit series, one of his first movie roles was starring Matt Damon, fighting hordes of monsters in Ancient China.

Two mercenaries searching for Black Powder in China accidentally stumble across one of the country’s greatest secrets: a portion of the Great Wall is home to China’s greatest warriors, locked in combat with hordes of monsters hellbent on getting over the wall.

The Killer (2023) N

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley,

David Fincher’s latest film for Netflix is an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s novel. We’ve been anticipating this for a long time and expect it to be a smash hit with subscribers this weekend.

After a hit goes wrong for one of the world’s deadliest and methodical assassins, he has to battle his employers and mind.

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 11th, 2023

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Forever (2023)

Locked In (2021)

Nganu (2023)

Oregon (2023)

The Claus Family 3 (2022) N

The Great Wall (2016)

The Killer (2023) N

The Promise (2016)

Wizzo School (2023)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 11th, 2023

Akuma Kun (Season 1) N

At the Moment (Season 1) N

ISHIKO and HANEO: You’re Suing Me (Season 1)

Itaxso and the Sea (Season 1)

The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend (Limited Series) N

Untameable (Season 1)

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 11th, 2023

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) N

Escaping Twin Flames (Limited Series)

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)

Pedro (2022)

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) N

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 11th, 2023

Face Off (Season 2)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (2023) N

