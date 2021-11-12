What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 12th, 2021

It’s one of the quietest weeks we’ve ever seen on Netflix Canada this past week with the addition of only 14 new movies and TV shows to the library. However, that hasn’t stopped some quality shining through as there’s still enough for people to enjoy on Netflix from the past week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for November 12th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Everybody Loves Raymond (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 122

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle

While there are still four seasons missing from the beloved sitcom, Netflix Canada subscribers still have 122 episodes ready to be binged. Expect to see more seasons and episodes in the near future.

The day-to-day life of Ray Ramano, a popular local Newsday sportswriter who constantly butts head with his neurotic and eccentric family.

Swap Shop (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Reality| Runtime: 33 Minutes

When the “Swap Shop” radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues, and more listen with ears wide open.

Animal (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Nature, Docuseries | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Narrators: Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson, Pedro Pascal

Trading in the dulcet tones of the beloved David Attenborough, instead we have the likes of Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson, and Pedro Pascal to narrate us through the incredible world of Big Cats, Dogs, Marsupials, and Octopi.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

6 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 12th, 2021

7 Prisoners (2021) N

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N

Happiness Ever After (2021) N

Mughizh (2021)

Passsing (2021) N

Red Notice (2021) N

3 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 12th, 2021

Arcane (Season 1) N

Gentefied (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 12th, 2021

The Last Forest (2021)

Animal (Season 1) N

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 12th, 2021

Love Never Lies (Season 1) N

Swap Shop (Season 1) N

