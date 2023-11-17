What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

It’s a busy week with forty new additions to the Netflix Canada library. This week, we see the arrival of the viral horror film Smile, the first half of the final season of The Crown, the latest Ghostbusters movie, and many more.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Smile (2022)

Director: Parker Finn

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey

If you were on social media in 2022, it was hard to escape from the viral sensation that was Smile. On a $17 million budget, it grossed over $217 million worldwide at the box office.

A dedicated and hard-working psychologist begins to lose her grip on reality after a shockingly bloody encounter with a patient leaves her, seeing the woman’s giant smile everywhere she goes.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Director: Jason Reitman

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Logan Kim

After the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot disaster, Sony returned to the drawing board and returned to establishing and broadening the lore from the first two movies with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Penniless single mother, Callie takes her two kids, Pheobe and Trevor, out of the city and moves to her father’s rural home in Summerville, Oklahoma. The dilapidated house houses many secrets, some of which are related to the strange seismic activity in the area. Phoebe begins to connect the dots as she unearths her grandfather’s connection to the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man Incident in 1980s New York City.

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jason Schwartzman, Chris Evans

It’s been 13 years since the release of Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Lee O’Malley’s beloved graphic novel, but that hasn’t stopped the cast of the live-action adaptation from returning to reprise their roles. Also, the animation closely resembles the original graphic novel, which excited many fans.

The animated adaptation follows the same story as the comic, where Scott Pilgrim has to fight her seven evil exes after falling in love with the new girl, Romona Flowers.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

All-Time High (2023) N

Believer 2 (2023) N

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) N

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

In Love and Deep Water (2023) N

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Mutt (2023)

National Security (2003)

Rustin (2023) N

See You on Venus (2023)

Smile (2022)

Sukhee (2023)

The Queenstown Kings (2023) N

Third World Romance (2023)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

CoComelon Lane (Season 1) N

Crashing Eid (Season 1) N

Criminal Code (Season 1) N

Feedback (Season 1) N

Holy Family (Season 2) N

Nothing to See Here (Season 1) N

Runaway (Season 1)

Saving Hope (5 Seasons)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) N

Siri (Season 1)

Suburræterna (Season 1) N

The Crown (Season 6 Part 1) N

5 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2005)

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009)

Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe (2012)

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014)

Matt Rife: Natural Selection (2023) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2022)

How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) N

The Dads (2023) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 17th, 2023

Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix This Week: November 17th, 2023

Million Dollar Decorators (Season 1)

The Netflix Cup (2023) N

