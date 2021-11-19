What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

It’s that time of the week again to round up all of the latest titles added to Netflix Canada from the past week. With 41 new movies and TV shows, there should be more than enough to see you through the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for November 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Parasite (2019)

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Cho, Woo-sik Choi, So-dam Park

Parasite cleaned up at the Oscars after winning four academy awards, including Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Directing, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film. Bong Joon Ho’s comedic thriller is a testament to how far South Korean cinema has come over the decade.

Greed and class discrimination threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Birds of Prey (2020)

Director: Cathy Yan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Ewan McGregor

The taste of the first Suicide Squad is still sour in the mouths of many millions of DC fans worldwide. However, one shining light from the film was Margot Robbie’s polarising take on the Harley Quinn character. So popular in fact, it warranted her earn movie.

Tired of the way she has been mistreated, Harley Quinn has finally split from the Joker. In the wake of her newfound freedom, Harley joins a team of female vigilantes who are trying to save a little girl from the crime-lord Black Mask.

The Flash (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 152

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin

The arrival of the new season of The Flash means Canadian subscribers can look forward to watching brand new episodes every week.

Barry Allen, a forensic scientist for the Central City Police is struck by a bolt of lightning, and after awakening from his coma discovers that he has super speed. Deciding to become a force of good that Central City can rely on, Barry takes on the mantle of the Flash.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

32 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Alter Ego (2017)

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Demonic (2021)

Dhamaka (2021) N

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Extinct (2021) N

Game Changer (2021)

In My Room (2021)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Just Short of Perfect (2021) N

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Me Instead (2021) N

Mechanic (2019)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Parasite (2019)

Phone Swap (2012)

Snatchers (2019)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

THE FABLE (2019)

THE FABLE: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Figurine (2009)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N

tick, tick… BOOM! (2021) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

Dogs in Space (Season 1) N

For Life (Season 2)

Hellbound (Season 1) N

One-Punch Man (Season 1)

Riverdale (Season 6)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (1 Collection) N

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N

The Flash (Season 8)

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Till Death (Season 1)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Procession (2021) N

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 19th, 2021

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N

