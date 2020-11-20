What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 20th, 2020

Welcome to a very quiet week of new releases on Netflix Canada for the past 7 days. In total, 24 new movies, TV series, and stand-ups were added today which we’ll recap for you below.

We’re expecting to learn of the full output scheduled for December 2020 next week but for now, we’ve got your first look here.

Don’t forget to catch the big Netflix Originals this week which is headlined by The Crown season 4 and The Princess Switch 2.

Let’s quickly run through a few highlights and then dive into the full list.

The Mule (2018)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Runtime: 116 mins

From Warner Brothers, this week is one of the latest movies from Clint Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood writes, directs, and stars in this crime drama about a Korean War vet who turns into a drug mule for a Mexican cartel.

Moesha (6 Seasons)

Netflix Canada has followed Netflix UK this week by picking up all six seasons of the insanely popular sitcom from the US network UPN.

If you’ve never checked out the series before here’s what you can expect:

“Navigating the twists and firsts of high school, Moesha juggles friendships, romance and the occasional drama while trying to keep her family together.”

Mo to the …

E to the … All 6 seasons of Moesha are here! pic.twitter.com/myGX6mjhlm — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) November 20, 2020

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week (November 14th to November 20th)

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Ainu Mosir (2020)

Alien Xmas (2020) N

Black Friday (2004)

Bodyguard (2011)

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Hawaizaada (2015)

My Amnesia Girl (2010)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Singham (2011)

TE3N (2016)

The App That Stole Christmas (2020)

The Mule (2018)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N

Three Words to Forever (2018)

Well Done Abba (2009)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Flavorful Origins (Season 3)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N

Mismatched (Season 1) N

Moesha (6 Seasons)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N

The Crown (Season 4) N

Voices of Fire (Season 1) N

We Are the Champions (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Kevin Hart: Zero F***s Given (2020) N

What are you watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments.