What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

There are plenty of Originals to enjoy from the 30 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix Canada library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for November 26th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

True Story (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, William Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Lauren London

For the second time in 2021, Kevin Hart has strayed away from his comedy routes and gone into drama instead. Paired with veteran actor Wesley Snipes, we expect True Story to be one of the most-watched shows on Netflix this week.

A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians.

F is for Family (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart

After five excellent seasons, Bill Burr’s period comedy comes to an end.

Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV.

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Cooking, Reality | Runtime: 28-49 Minutes

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals elevate their skills under the supervision of world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) N

A Castle for Christmas (2021) N

Angèle (2021) N

Annaatthe (2021)

Bruised (2021) N

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Fine Wine (2021)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021)

Only You (2021)

Outlaws (2021) N

Robin Robin (2021) N

Spoiled Brats (2021) N

Tenant of the House (2019)

UglyDolls (2019)

Umrika (2015)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

Light the Night (Part 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) N

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3)

4 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

New World (Season 1) N

Selling Sunset (Season 4) N

The Fastest (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

Azzuri – Road to Wembley (2021)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Limited Series) N

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 26th, 2021

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021) N

