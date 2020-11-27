What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 27th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your roundup of everything new on Netflix Canada throughout the past 7 days. In total, 37 new releases hit Netflix in Canada and we’ll take you through some of our highlights, the full list, and cover what’s been trending over the past 7 days too.

This week is far more fruitful for Canadian subscribers with only 24 new titles added last week.

Let’s jump into some highlights of what’s new before we dive into the full lists.

Halloween (2018)

Genre: Horror

Director: David Gordon Green

Stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak

It was an extremely long wait to see Michael Myers and Laurie Strode reunited on screen but it finally came a couple of years ago and was a box office smash.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018)

Genre: Animation

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey

Stars: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

Netflix US has already been streaming the animated Spider-man feature (although it’s due to expire in December) for some time with Netflix UK also getting it earlier in November but now it’s Canadians turn to check out the slick and to be frank, superb movie.

Following Miles Morales, we follow his adventure at replacing Spider-man in his dimension when other dimensions start to collide.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder & Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert

Genre: Documentary & Live Concert

It’s been a good week to be a Shawn Mendes fan with the documentary of the viral stars’ rise to fame and then two days later, the surprise concert that came exclusively to Netflix.

Although the documentary itself received mixed reviews from critics (with fans being far kinder) the concert itself is beautifully directed and features all of Shawn Mendes’s top hits.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix Canada (November 21st to November 27th)

27 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N

Andhaghaaram (2020)

Andhakaaram (2020)

Ballerina (2016)

Christmas on the Square (2020) N

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N

Don’t Listen (2020) N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N

Fantastica (2018)

Ghosts of War (2020)

Halloween (2018)

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N

Mosul (2020) N

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Notes for My Son (2020) N

RBG (2018)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020) N

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018)

The Beast (La belva) (2020) N

The Call (2020) N

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N

The Hangover: Part 2 (2013)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Suit (2018)

Unexpectedly Yours (2017)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Before 30 (Season 1)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 1) N

Great Pretender (Season 2) N

Heartbreak High (7 Seasons)

Over Christmas (Season 1) N

Strongest Deliveryman (Season 1)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) N

Valentino (Season 1)

Virgin River (Season 2) N

1 New Stand-up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Position Title Points Total 1 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 70 2 The Mule 51 3 PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue 43 4 If Anything Happens I Love You 28 5 Hillbilly Elegy 27 6 Alien Xmas 24 7 The Christmas Chronicles 23 8 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 20 9 The Outpost 19 10 Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 18

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week