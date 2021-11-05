What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: November 5th, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy start to November for Netflix Canada thanks to the 100+ new additions to the library. With over 80 new movies to be watched, and over a dozen new tv shows to be binged, good luck being bored this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for November 5th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Director: James Cameron

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen

James Cameron has directed some of the biggest movies ever made and has been one of the most influential directors in the Sci-Fi genre. One of the best movies he’s ever made is Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which helped pave the way for groundbreaking CGI.

Skynet sends an advanced new Terminator model, the T-1000, to go back in time and kill Sarah Connor’s son John, but protecting him is the T-800, the very same model previously sent to kill Sarah Connor.

King Kong (2005)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 187 Minutes

Cast: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Colin Hanks

Off the back of directing one of the greatest film franchises ever produced, Peter Jackson went against his own wishes of wanting to direct a small indie flick, and instead took on the remake of the classic King Kong.

Filmmaker Carl Denham assembles a team of movie makers and set sail to Skull Island, the fabled island home to a cannibal tribe. But, upon arrival, they find more than just cannibals, with the island home to giant insects and beasts, and home to Kong, the king of all apes.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Michael Connor Humphreys

One of the greatest films of the 90s, Tom Hanks was awarded his second Best Actor award in as many years. Directed by the legendary Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is a modern triumph.

Forrest Gump is not a smart man but he has a heart of gold. While waiting for his bus he recounts his life to one of many strangers that pass him by. From his time as a child with a brace to correct his curved spine, a college football star, and time served in Vietnam, Forrest Gump has lived through it all. But the one thing that weighs on his mind most is his love and childhood friend, the troubled Jenny.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

83 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 5th, 2021

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Amina (2021)

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2021)

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee (1988)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Dance with Me (1998)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

Darling, Something’s Wrong with Your Head (2011)

Dear Santa (2020)

Death Race (2008)

Doctor (2021)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax (2012)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2021)

First Daughter (2004)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Four Brothers (2005)

Gallowwalkers (2012)

Hellboy (2004)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Hustlers (2019)

I Still See You (2018)

Identity Thief (2013)

Incident in a Ghostland (2018)

Just My Luck (2006)

King Kong (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love Hard (2021) N

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N

Minority Report (2002)

Miss Granny (2014)

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021)

Murder on Her Mind (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

National Security (2003)

Nitro Rush (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Norbit (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Oga Bolaji (2018)

Our Ladies (2021)

Paul (2011)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Saawariya (2007)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shutter Island (2010)

Silenced (2011)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Snowtime! (2015)

Spy Game (2001)

Tank (1984)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Assassination (2008)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Claus Family (2020) N

The Devil’s Tomb (2009)

The Eternal (1998)

The Forgiven (2017)

The Fortress (2017)

The Harder They Fall (2021) N

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The One (2001)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012)

Uncle Buck (1989)

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N

Yara (2021) N

Zero to Hero (2021) N

Zola (2021)

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 5th, 2021

Angry Birds (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Catch! Teenping (Season 1)

Gloria (Season 1) N

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4)

Love You (Season 1)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

Paw Patrol (Season 8)

Reply 1988 (Season 1)

Ridley Jones (Season 2) N

The Club (Part 1) N

The Gentlemen’s League (Season 2)

The Unlikely Murderer (Limited Series) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 5th, 2021