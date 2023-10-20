What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: October 20th, 2023

There are 32 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed from this week’s new additions to the Netflix Canada library.

First of all here are the past week’s top highlights:

Bodies (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Stephen Graham, Shira Haas, Jacob Fortune-LLoyd, Kyle Soller, Natalie Gavin

Crime dramas are often the most popular shows on Netflix, and we fully expect Bodies to be a smash hit with subscribers over the next few weeks.

The synopsis for Bodies has been sourced from IMDb:

“A murder in Whitechapel. Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective.”

Neon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Music | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jessie Camacho, Rose Eshay, Daddy Yankee, Michelle Cortés, Pedro De Leon

We’re optimistic that Neon will be a sleeper hit for Netflix.

The synopsis for Neon has been sourced from IMDb:

“Three friends move from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.”

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia

Packed full of Hollywood’s leading men of the day, Ocean’s Eleven was a worthy remake of the 1960s classic that previously featured Frank Sinatra and the famous rat pack.

The synopsis for Ocean’s Eleven has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“Less than 24 hours into his parole, charismatic thief Danny Ocean is already rolling out his next plan: In one night, Danny’s hand-picked crew of specialists will attempt to steal more than $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos. But to score the cash, Danny risks his chances of reconciling with ex-wife, Tess.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 20th, 2023

Away from Her (2006)

Believer (2018)

Born and Bred (2006)

Crypto Boy (2023) N

Disco Inferno (2023) N

Dream Girl 2 (2023)

El bonaerense (2002)

Face Off 5: 48H (2021)

Flashback (2023) N

Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) N

Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2023)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Old Dads (2023) N

Rolling Family (2004)

Bebfinn (Season 2)

Bodies (Limited Series) N

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Click Click Bang (Season 1)

Creature (Limited Series) N

Doona! (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 7) N

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) N

Kaala Paani (Season 1) N

Neon (Season 1) N

Oggy Oggy (Season 3) N

Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1)

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 20th, 2023

The Devil on Trial (2023) N

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 20th, 2023

American Ninja Warrior (Season 1)

Surviving Paradise (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 20th, 2023

Heather McMahon: Son I Never Had (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!