What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

A fairly average week for new additions on Netflix Canada with 30 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for October 22nd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Director: Patrick Hughes

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Stewart Alexander

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson team up once again to take on the hilarious pairing of Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid.

When Darius Kincaid, the hitman husband of Sonia Kincaid, is kidnapped, she enlists the help of bodyguard Michael Bryce, who was just about to retire.

Inside Job (Part 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, John DiMaggio

Netflix will be hoping for a new smash-hit comedy series like Big Mouth, and hopefully Inside Job has the comedy chops to do so.

Cognito Inc. the deep state organization behind all the world’s conspiracies secretly runs the world. In the hallways filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, the scientist Reagan Ridley strives to make the world a better place, and promotion along the way wouldn’t go amiss.

Hellboy (2019)

Director: Neil Marshall

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim

There was plenty of controversy surrounding the casting of Hellboy as Stranger Things star David Harbour replaced fan-favorite Ron Pearlman. While the film didn’t set the hearts of the masses alight, if you want to kick back and shut your brain off for a couple of hours then enjoy some Hellboy.

Caught between the realms of the supernatural and human, Hellboy works for the B.R.P.D, as a secret organization that protects America from the occult, paranormal and supernatural. When the ancient medieval sorceress Blood Queen returns, it’s up to Hellboy to save England from annihilation.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

Güeros (2014)

Hellboy (2019)

In for a Murder (2021) N

Little Big Mouth (2021) N

Meeting Point (2021)

Night Teeth (2021) N

Sa Balik Baju (2021)

Sinister (2012)

Stuck Together (2021) N

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Dynasty (Season 4) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N

Inside Job (Part 1) N

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N

Locke & Key (Season 2) N

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1)

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N

Misfit: The Series (Season 2) N

More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 6) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021) N

Found (2021) N

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Spokeswoman (2020

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

Insiders (Season 1) N

Sex, Love & goop (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 22nd, 2021

Theo Von: Regular People (2021) N

