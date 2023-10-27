What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: October 27th, 2023

There’s plenty to enjoy from the 29 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Director: Andy Serkis

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott

Despite Spider-Man joining the MCU, Sony continues its own cinematic universe using characters from the webbed crawlers rogues gallery.

In an attempt to reignite his career, disgraced journalist Eddie Brock interviews serial killer Cletus Kasady. Eddie inadvertently sets Kasady free when a piece of his Venom symbiote bonds to the serial killer, creating the maniacal and murderous symbiote Carnage.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Director: Chris Renaud

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper

Trading in Minions for Pets, Illumination Studio had another smash hit on its hands earning hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office from around the world.

Max, a dog living in a Manhattan apartment, couldn’t be happier. But his life is suddenly turned upside down when his owner brings home a brand new dog, Duke.

Trolls (2016)

Director: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Christine Baranski

One of the most beloved toy brands in history got a much-needed rejuvenation with the release of its film adaptation.

When the home of the Trolls is invaded by the Bergens, Poppy, the happiest troll alive, sets out on an adventure to save her friends.

17 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 27th, 2023

Bad Education: Directors Cut (2023)

Burning Betrayal (2023) N

Chandramukhi 2 (2023)

Iraivan (2023)

It Ain’t Over (2022)

Long Live Love! (2023)

Murder by Numbers (2002)

Only the Brave (2017)

Pain Hustlers (2023) N

Sister Death (2023) N

The After (2023) N

The Cheating Game (2023)

The Outcasts (2023)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Trolls (2016)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Why Do You Love Me (2023)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 27th, 2023

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1)

Absolute Beginners (Season 1) N

Life on Our Planet (Season 1) N

Magenta Coal (Season 1)

PLUTO (2023) N

Princess Power (Season 2) N

Tore (Season 1) N

Trillion Game (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 27th, 2023

Get Gotti (Limited Series) N

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) N

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 27th, 2023

Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) N

