What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: October 29th, 2021

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Canada with only 29 new additions to the library. Despite the small number, there’s still plenty to enjoy from the list of additions below. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for October 29th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Hypnotic (2021) N

Director: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Jaime M. Callica

It’s a Netflix first for actress Kate Siegel who stars in a Netflix Original that hasn’t been directed or produced by her husband Mike Flanagan, the creator of Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Insidious 1,2 & 3

Directors: James Wan, Leigh Whannell

Runtimes: 103 Minutes, 106 Minutes, 97 Minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell

Director James Wan has a huge legacy of establishing some of the most popular modern horror franchises thanks to his work on Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious.

Black and Blue (2019)

Director: Deon Taylor

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott

Black and Blue went completely under the radar despite how topical the story of the movie is when compared to social issues going on in the US, and the world.

Rookie New Orleans Cop gets on the wrong side of her new colleagues and the local community when she is framed for the murder of a local drug dealer by a group of corrupt cops. On the run from the police and a vengeful drug dealer, her only hope is the bodycam footage that proves her innocence.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 29th, 2021

Army of Thieves (2021) N

Black and Blue (2019)

End of Watch (2012)

Hypnotic (2021) N

Insidious (2010)

Insidious 2 (2013)

Insidious 3 (2015)

Laabam (2021)

Lokillo (2020)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021) N

The Dare (2019)

U Turn (2016)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 29th, 2021

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1) N

Call My Agent Bollywood (Season 1) N

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N

Lawless Lawyer (Season 1)

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) N

Mythomaniac (Season 2) N

Search WWW (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 2) N

Takki (Season 3) N

The Time It Takes (Season 1) N

This Is Us (Season 5)

4 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 29th, 2021

Haroun (2021) N

Sinbad: Afros and Bellbottoms: Live from Nyc (2006)

Sinbad: Nothin’ but the Funk: Live from Aruba (1998)

Sinbad: Son of a Preacher Man (1996)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 29th, 2021

Sex: Unzipped (2021) N

The Motive (Limited Series) N

