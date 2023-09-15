What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: September 15th, 2023

There are 27 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

It’s been almost ten years since The Wolf of Wall Street was in theatres around the world. Another excellent performance from DiCaprio almost resulted in his first Academy Award, however, he would only need to wait a couple of short years later before winning the Oscar for his performance in The Revenant.

“Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.”

About Time (2013)

Director: Richard Curtis

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Domnhall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson, Lindsay Duncan

One of the most enjoyable romantic comedies of the 2010s, it’s great to see the film re-added to the Canadian library.

“At the age of 21, Tim discovers he can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. His decision to make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as you might think.”

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Macfadyen, Milla Jovovich, Luke Evans, Ray Stevenson, Logan Lerman

One of the most beloved French stories in history, there have been dozens of adaptations of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, however, none have been an as big budget or as explosive under Paul W.S. Anderson’s direction.

“The hot-headed young D’Artagnan along with three former legendary but now down-on-their-luck Musketeers must unite and defeat a beautiful double agent and her villainous employer from seizing the French throne and engulfing Europe in war.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada: September 15th, 2023:

About Time (2013)

Bhola Shankar (2023)

Blue Story (2019)

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) N

El Conde (2023) N

Freestyle (2023) N

Insomnia (2002)

Love at First Sight (2023) N

Once Upon a Crime (2023) N

Ramabanam (2023)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 15th, 2023:

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (Season 1)

Class Act (Limited Series) N

Miseducation (Seasonn 1) N

No Doubt in Us (Season 2)

Surviving Summer (Season 2) N

The Chosen (Season 1) N

The Club (Season 2) N

Thursday’s Widows (Limited Series) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 15th, 2023

Harley & Katya (2022)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) N

Lifting the Veil: Behind the Scenes of Ehrengard (2023) N

Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust” (2023)

Wrestlers (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 15th, 2023

Glow Up (Season 5) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 15th, 2023

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Limited Series) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!