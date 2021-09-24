What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: September 24th, 2021

There are 29 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed from the list of this week’s additions to the Netlfix Canada library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for September 24th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netlfix Canada:

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Director: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyleigh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon

Mike Flanagan has been one incredibly busy director over the past few years, and when he hasn’t been busy making incredible horror shows for Netflix, he’s been hard at work creating movies. Doctor Sleep is the highly anticipated sequel to the 80s horror classic The Shining.

Decades after his time spent in the Overlook Hotel, Dan Torrence is still haunted by his time spent in the haunted resort. Finally able to settle into a New Hampshire home, Dan finds a job working at a nursing home and uses his gift, “the Shining”, to help ease the passing of the elderly. When Dan meets Abra Stone, a tween with the power of the Shining, he must help her combat a group of quasi-immortal beings, known as The True Knot, from stealing the Shining from other children to fuel their life force.

The Ice Road (2021)

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Liam Neeson, Marcus Thomas, Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, Benjamin Walker

Liam Neeson has been in a whole variety of different action movies over the past decade or so. From surviving the wilderness, hunting bad guys across Europe, Neeson’s next challenge is that of an Ice road trucker on a rescue mission.

It’s a race against time for a team of big-rig ice truckers as they lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean in order to rescue the trapped miners of a Canadian diamond mine.

Je Suis Karl (2021) N

Director: Christian Schwochow

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller | Runtime:

Cast: Luna Wedler, Jannis Niewöhner, Milan Peschel, Edin Hasanovic, Anna Fialová

Maxi, the survivor of a terrorist attack, joins the beguiling student Karl and becomes part of a European youth movement; one that aims for nothing less than seizing power.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 24th, 2021

Avvai Shanmughi (1996)

Crawl (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain (2020)

Intrusion (2021) N

Je Suis Karl (2021) N

Jeans (1998)

Lanksy (2021)

Minsara Kanavu (1997)

Sankofa (1993)

The Ice Road (2021)

The Starling (2021) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 24th, 2021

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N

Blood & Water (Season 2) N

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N

Dear White People (Volume 4) N

Ganglands (Season 1) N

Heartland (Season 14)

Jaguar (Season 1) N

Kota Factory (Season 2) N

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N

Resurrection: Ertugrul (Season 5)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (2021) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 24th, 2021

Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Mulligan (Limited Series) N

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 24th, 2021

Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1) N

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!