What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: April 16th, 2021

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

Director: Michael Dougherty

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

If you love nothing more than watching giant monsters beat the ever-loving hell out of each other, then look no further than Godzilla: King of Monsters.

After Godzilla’s awakening, the ‘Titans’ of Earth have also begun to rise. When a team of eco-terrorists frees the titan Ghidorah, the giant alien creature uses its power to awaken the remaining Titans across the world. With Ghidorah claiming the thrones as King of the monsters for himself, his influence on the Titans threatens to destroy the world. In an epic showdown with Ghidora, humanity’s fate now rests in the hands of Godzilla.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Runtime: 8

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, David Alan Grier

Jamie Foxx goes back to his TV comedy origins with Netflix’s latest sitcom. Netflix has struggled to make a significant impact with its Originals, so hopefully, Foxx has the star power to attract millions of subscribers to the series.

Single father and owner of a successful cosmetics brand gets a crash course in parenthood when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Into the Beat (2020) N

Director: Stefan Westerwelle

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Pfeifer, Yalany Marschner, Ina Geraldine Guy, Julius Nitschkoff, Julia Strowski

Fans of the Step Up franchise will absolutely love Netflix’s latest German Original, Into the Beat.

Teen ballet student has been studying to become a dancer most of her life, but when she finds a newfound love for hip-hop she must make the most difficult choice of her life, follow in her parent’s footstep, or follow her heart?

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

Like many regions around the world this week Thunder Force has debuted straight at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: April 16th, 2021 1️⃣The Serpent

2️⃣This Is a Robbery

3️⃣Paw Patrol

4️⃣New Amsterdam

5️⃣Who Killed Sara?

6️⃣Ginny & Georgia

7️⃣Superstore

8️⃣The Circle

9️⃣The Flash

🔟Family Reunion — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 16, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

30 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N

Arlo the Alligator (2021) N

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Doctor Bello (2013)

Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)

Gantz:O (2016)

Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019)

Into the Beat (2020) N

Love and Monsters (2021) N

Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)

Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)

Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)

Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super-Villains from Mars (2019)

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021) N

Only Mine (2018)

Ride or Die (2021) N

Shiva VS Autobots (2018)

Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City (2017)

Shive: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)

Teen Spirit (2018)

The 2nd (2020)

The Intruder (2019)

The Soul (2021) N

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

Time Trap (2017)

Tuesdays & Fridays (2021)

Uppena (2020)

Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (1 Season)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) N

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N

Law School (Season 1) N

Mighty Express (Season 3) N

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

Why Are You Like Thus? (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

The Circle USA (Season 2) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 16th, 2021

Love Naggers (Season 1)

