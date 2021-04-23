What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: April 23rd, 2021

With 45 new titles added to Netflix Canada this week, there are plenty of opportunities for subscribers to binge this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for April 23rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45-58 Minutes

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Ben Barnes

The adaptation of the Grishaverse novels has been a long time coming for fans, and what we’re witnessing could be one of the future flagship Originals for Netflix. Expect to see Shadow and Bone dominate the most popular lists for weeks to come.

Alina Starkov, a young soldier and a citizen of the Russia-inspired Kingdom of Ravka unexpectedly uncovers a power that might save her best friend and finally unite her country. As she starts to hone it, dangerous forces unite against her and only General Kirigan seems to be willing to help.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Matt Damon

Without a doubt, Ocean’s Eleven is one of the most fun ensemble movies of the past twenty years, which saw some of Hollywood’s most popular leading men of the early 2000s put on an incredibly fun performance.

After his release from prison, Danny Ocean enlists the help of some of the best professionals criminals in the game to pull off one of the biggest heists in history and steal $150 million from the Bellagio hotel during a Boxing PPV.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Director: Dan Gilroy

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Marco Rodriguez, Michael Papajohn

Over the years Jake Gyllenhaal has had some true stand out performances, and could arguably be a future Oscar winner. But arguably one of his best performances to date is his role as Louis Bloom in Nightcrawler.

Con man Louis Bloom is desperate and looking for work, so he muscles his way into the world of L.A. Crime journalsim. The lines between journalism and observer become blurred when Bloom becomes the star of his own story.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Just like the rest of the world, Love and Monsters is blowing all of the competition away. The Serpent also continues to prove its popularity with another week spent at the top of the Netflix Canada TV list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: April 23rd, 2021 1️⃣The Serpent

2️⃣The Circle

3️⃣Beauty and the Baker

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣New Amsterdam

6️⃣Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

7️⃣Who Killed Sara?

8️⃣Ginny & Georgia

9️⃣This is a Robbery

🔟Superstore — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 23, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Among Family (2017)

Critters Attack (2019)

Dedemin Fisi (2016)

Deliha (2014)

Düğün Dernek (2013)

Dügün Dernek 2: Sünnet (2015)

Family (2018)

Free to Play (2014)

G.O.R.A. (2004)

Hayat Öpücügü (2015)

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021)

HOMUNCULUS (2021) N

Husband Factor (2015)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Kara Bela (2015)

Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)

Kocan Kadar Konus 2: Dirilis (2016)

Legal Hash (2019)

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)

Motu Patlu in Octupus World (2017)

Motu Patlu VS Robo Kids (2019)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

Nightcrawler (2014)

Niyazi Gül Dörtnala (2015)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Oloibiri (2015)

One Like It (2020)

Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharaoh (2019)

Tell Me When (2021) N

The Gift (2015)

The Prodigy (2019)

This Lady Called Life (2020)

Vizontele (2001)

Wild Dog (2020)

Wonder (2017)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1)

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) N

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Zero (Season 1) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 23rd, 2021